Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Prologis PLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• M&T Bank MTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $22.83 billion.

• Bank of America BAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $26.70 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group GS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.58 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion.

• First Horizon FHN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $830.86 million.

• Marten Transport MRTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $230.26 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Progressive PGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $20.82 billion.

• Morgan Stanley MS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $15.99 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $433.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $248.92 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $176.41 million.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.

• Triumph Financial TFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $51.89 million.

• Synovus Financial SNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $585.13 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Home BancShares HOMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $261.79 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• Banner BANR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $165.66 million.

• AAR AIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $693.89 million.

• Alcoa AA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

