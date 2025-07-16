July 16, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Prologis PLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• ASML Holding ASML is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.94 per share on revenue of $8.55 billion.

• M&T Bank MTB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.02 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion.

• Johnson & Johnson JNJ is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.67 per share on revenue of $22.83 billion.

• Bank of America BAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $26.70 billion.

• Goldman Sachs Group GS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $9.58 per share on revenue of $13.52 billion.

• First Horizon FHN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $830.86 million.

• Marten Transport MRTN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $230.26 million.

• PNC Financial Services Gr PNC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.54 per share on revenue of $5.61 billion.

• Progressive PGR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.29 per share on revenue of $20.82 billion.

• Morgan Stanley MS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.98 per share on revenue of $15.99 billion.

• Commerce Bancshares CBSH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $433.27 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• SL Green Realty SLG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.37 per share on revenue of $162.42 million.

• Rexford Industrial Realty REXR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $248.92 million.

• First Industrial Realty FR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $176.41 million.

• United Airlines Holdings UAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.87 per share on revenue of $15.34 billion.

• Triumph Financial TFIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $105.08 million.

• South Plains Financial SPFI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $51.89 million.

• Synovus Financial SNV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $585.13 million.

• Monarch Casino & Resort MCRI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $130.00 million.

• Kinder Morgan KMI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.80 billion.

• Home BancShares HOMB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $261.79 million.

• Great Southern Bancorp GSBC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.35 per share on revenue of $56.04 million.

• Banner BANR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $165.66 million.

• AAR AIR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $693.89 million.

• Alcoa AA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.

• Martin Midstream Partners MMLP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AA Logo
AAAlcoa Corp
$28.49-%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.94
Growth
88.85
Quality
N/A
Value
94.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AIR Logo
AIRAAR Corp
$73.39-%
ASML Logo
ASMLASML Holding NV
$762.94-7.30%
BAC Logo
BACBank of America Corp
$46.01-0.30%
BANR Logo
BANRBanner Corp
$66.71-%
CBSH Logo
CBSHCommerce Bancshares Inc
$63.30-%
FHN Logo
FHNFirst Horizon Corp
$21.22-%
FR Logo
FRFirst Industrial Realty Trust Inc
$49.05-%
GS Logo
GSThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc
$702.16-0.05%
GSBC Logo
GSBCGreat Southern Bancorp Inc
$59.02-%
HOMB Logo
HOMBHome BancShares Inc
$28.50-%
JNJ Logo
JNJJohnson & Johnson
$156.000.53%
KMI Logo
KMIKinder Morgan Inc
$28.070.46%
MCRI Logo
MCRIMonarch Casino & Resort Inc
$85.86-%
MMLP Logo
MMLPMartin Midstream Partners LP
$3.01-0.33%
MRTN Logo
MRTNMarten Transport Ltd
$13.13-%
MS Logo
MSMorgan Stanley
$140.87-0.51%
MTB Logo
MTBM&T Bank Corp
$196.00-0.65%
PGR Logo
PGRProgressive Corp
$242.00-0.08%
PLD Logo
PLDPrologis Inc
$108.56-0.06%
PNC Logo
PNCPNC Financial Services Group Inc
$191.55-0.31%
REXR Logo
REXRRexford Industrial Realty Inc
$36.300.28%
SLG Logo
SLGSL Green Realty Corp
$62.34-%
SNV Logo
SNVSynovus Financial Corp
$52.45-0.15%
SPFI Logo
SPFISouth Plains Financial Inc
$37.301.83%
TFIN Logo
TFINTriumph Financial Inc
$60.03-3.41%
UAL Logo
UALUnited Airlines Holdings Inc
$86.470.10%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved