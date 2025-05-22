Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $264.74 million.
• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.30 million.
• CSW Industrials CSWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $232.82 million.
• Advance Auto Parts AAP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• Dorian LPG LPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $79.04 million.
• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $259.06 million.
• Ralph Lauren RL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.
• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.74 billion.
• Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Replimune Group REPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• BingEx FLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Thermon Group Holdings THR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.65 million.
• Arqit Quantum ARQQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Titan Machinery TITN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $445.75 million.
• Nano X Imaging NNOX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.98 million.
• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.
• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.
• Ross Stores ROST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.
• Autodesk ADSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.
• Intuit INTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.91 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.
• ePlus PLUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $598.27 million.
• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $420.66 million.
• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.15 per share on revenue of $504.15 million.
• Copart CPRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.
• Lionsgate Studios LION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $964.35 million.
• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $229.17 million.
• Intchains Gr ICG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $125.65 million.
• Workday WDAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.30 million.
