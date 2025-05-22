Earnings Scheduled For May 22, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Kanzhun BZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $264.74 million.

• Lightspeed Commerce LSPD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $251.30 million.

• CSW Industrials CSWI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.22 per share on revenue of $232.82 million.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• Dorian LPG LPG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $79.04 million.

• Atour Lifestyle Holdings ATAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $259.06 million.

• Ralph Lauren RL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion.

• Toronto-Dominion Bank TD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $10.74 billion.

• Sunlands Technology STG is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Replimune Group REPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• BingEx FLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Thermon Group Holdings THR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $133.65 million.

• Arqit Quantum ARQQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Titan Machinery TITN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.88 per share on revenue of $445.75 million.

• Nano X Imaging NNOX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $3.98 million.

• Analog Devices ADI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion.

• BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs BJ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $5.19 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Ross Stores ROST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.

• Autodesk ADSK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.15 per share on revenue of $1.61 billion.

• Intuit INTU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $10.91 per share on revenue of $7.56 billion.

• ePlus PLUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $598.27 million.

• Corporacion America CAAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $420.66 million.

• Cavco Indus CVCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.15 per share on revenue of $504.15 million.

• Copart CPRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Lionsgate Studios LION is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $964.35 million.

• StepStone Group STEP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $229.17 million.

• Intchains Gr ICG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $125.65 million.

• Workday WDAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Silvercorp Metals SVM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $48.30 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.