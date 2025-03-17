March 17, 2025 4:32 AM 4 min read

Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2025

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Qifu Technology QFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $597.66 million.

• LanzaTech Global LNZA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.

• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.11 million.

• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.21 million.

• NextPlat NXPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Science Applications Intl SAIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.

• Inspired Entertainment INSE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.72 million.

• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Coda Octopus Group CODA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.74 million.

• Niu Techs NIU is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Townsquare Media TSQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Belite Bio BLTE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• High Tide HITI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Eastman Kodak KODK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Health In Tech HIT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Open Lending LPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.03 million.

• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.51 million.

• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.

• Hyperfine HYPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.

• FinVolution Gr FINV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.91 million.

• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.

• B. Riley Financial RILY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.

• RF Industries RFIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Harrow HROW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $59.09 million.

• Hallador Energy HNRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.46 million.

• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.

• Getty Images Holdings GETY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $244.87 million.

• Lithium Argentina LAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.

• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMPS Logo
AMPSAltus Power Inc
$4.93-0.40%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum83.98
Growth-
Quality-
Value57.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BKKT Logo
BKKTBakkt Holdings Inc
$12.151.33%
BLTE Logo
BLTEBelite Bio Inc
$64.30-4.66%
CBAT Logo
CBATCBAK Energy Technology Inc
$0.86341.58%
CODA Logo
CODACoda Octopus Group Inc
$6.61-0.15%
CWCO Logo
CWCOConsolidated Water Co Ltd
$29.250.24%
DMAC Logo
DMACDiaMedica Therapeutics Inc
$5.800.52%
FGEN Logo
FGENFibroGen Inc
$0.44000.16%
FINV Logo
FINVFinVolution Group
$8.63-0.92%
GETY Logo
GETYGetty Images Holdings Inc
$2.081.96%
HIT Logo
HITHealth In Tech Inc
$0.900010.3%
HITI Logo
HITIHigh Tide Inc
$2.391.27%
HNRG Logo
HNRGHallador Energy Co
$11.231.08%
HROW Logo
HROWHarrow Inc
$23.01-%
HYPR Logo
HYPRHyperfine Inc
$1.0211.0%
INSE Logo
INSEInspired Entertainment Inc
$8.37-%
KODK Logo
KODKEastman Kodak Co
$6.96-0.14%
LAR Logo
LARLithium Argentina AG
$2.292.69%
LNZA Logo
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.55001.70%
LPRO Logo
LPROOpen Lending Corp
$4.31-%
NGS Logo
NGSNatural Gas Services Group Inc
$22.64-%
NIU Logo
NIUNiu Technologies
$2.72-%
NRGV Logo
NRGVEnergy Vault Holdings Inc
$1.193.48%
NRXP Logo
NRXPNRX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$2.35-%
NXPL Logo
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$1.044.00%
PLX Logo
PLXProtalix BioTherapeutics Inc
$2.250.39%
QFIN Logo
QFINQifu Technology Inc
$43.801.41%
QTRX Logo
QTRXQuanterix Corp
$6.87-2.69%
RBOT Logo
RBOTVicarious Surgical Inc
$9.112.36%
RFIL Logo
RFILRF Industries Ltd
$4.6118.5%
RILY Logo
RILYB. Riley Financial Inc
$4.271.43%
SAIC Logo
SAICScience Applications International Corp
$109.655.00%
SGMO Logo
SGMOSangamo Therapeutics Inc
$1.001.92%
SNDA Logo
SNDASonida Senior Living Inc
$23.57-%
TSQ Logo
TSQTownsquare Media Inc
$7.79-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved