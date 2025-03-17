Earnings Scheduled For March 17, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Qifu Technology QFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $597.66 million.
• LanzaTech Global LNZA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $23.55 million.
• NRX Pharmaceuticals NRXP is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $50.11 million.
• Protalix BioTherapeutics PLX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $20.21 million.
• NextPlat NXPL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Science Applications Intl SAIC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $1.81 billion.
• Inspired Entertainment INSE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $81.72 million.
• Sonida Senior Living SNDA is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Coda Octopus Group CODA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $5.74 million.
• Niu Techs NIU is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Townsquare Media TSQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $116.41 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• DiaMedica Therapeutics DMAC is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Belite Bio BLTE is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• High Tide HITI is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Eastman Kodak KODK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Health In Tech HIT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Open Lending LPRO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $24.03 million.
• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $42.51 million.
• Natural Gas Services Gr NGS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $40.84 million.
• Hyperfine HYPR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.77 million.
• FinVolution Gr FINV is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $24.91 million.
• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.25 per share on revenue of $21.61 million.
• B. Riley Financial RILY is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Consolidated Water Co CWCO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $33.60 million.
• RF Industries RFIL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Harrow HROW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $59.09 million.
• Hallador Energy HNRG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $102.46 million.
• Altus Power AMPS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $46.55 million.
• Getty Images Holdings GETY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $244.87 million.
• Lithium Argentina LAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $48.40 million.
• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.
