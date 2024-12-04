Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Daktronics DAKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $202.59 million.
• SecureWorks SCWX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.39 million.
• Foot Locker FL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.
• Thor Industries THO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
• Dollar Tree DLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.
• Hormel Foods HRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.
• Chewy CHWY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.
• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.
• Royal Bank of Canada RY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.
• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $172.78 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Culp CULP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.
• DLH Hldgs DLHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.
• PVH PVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.
• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.32 million.
• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $73.49 million.
• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.58 million.
• SentinelOne S is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.
• Sprinklr CXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $196.40 million.
• Ncino NCNO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $137.38 million.
• Verint Systems VRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $210.03 million.
• Greif GEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.
• Five Below FIVE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $798.58 million.
• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• AeroVironment AVAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $181.44 million.
• IDT IDT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.
• Synopsys SNPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
