Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Daktronics DAKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $202.59 million.

• SecureWorks SCWX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $81.39 million.

• Foot Locker FL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion.

• Thor Industries THO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Dollar Tree DLTR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.08 per share on revenue of $7.44 billion.

• Hormel Foods HRL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion.

• Chewy CHWY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• Nano Labs NA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $2.95 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $14.72 billion.

• Gaotu Techedu GOTU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $172.78 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Culp CULP is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $58.00 million.

• DLH Hldgs DLHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $101.00 million.

• PVH PVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $2.22 billion.

• Ooma OOMA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $64.32 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $73.49 million.

• ChargePoint Hldgs CHPT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $89.58 million.

• SentinelOne S is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $209.72 million.

• Sprinklr CXM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $196.40 million.

• Ncino NCNO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $137.38 million.

• Verint Systems VRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $210.03 million.

• Greif GEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Five Below FIVE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $798.58 million.

• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• AeroVironment AVAV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $181.44 million.

• IDT IDT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Container Store Group TCS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $45.20 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.30 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

