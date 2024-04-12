Cannabis Stock Movers For April 12, 2024

GAINERS:
- Indiva NDVAF shares closed up 37.88% at $0.05
- Belgravia Hartford Cap BLGVF shares closed up 26.45% at $0.02
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 25.21% at $0.04
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed up 24.17% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed up 10.14% at $0.04
- Mexco Energy MXC shares closed up 6.82% at $14.10
- Psychemedics PMD shares closed up 6.74% at $2.75
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 5.28% at $0.60
- Genetic Technologies GENE shares closed up 4.37% at $3.32
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 38.32% at $0.03
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 13.51% at $0.00
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 10.29% at $0.92
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 9.69% at $0.31
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 9.52% at $0.10
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 8.78% at $4.83
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 8.11% at $2.38
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 7.35% at $0.04
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 6.98% at $2.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed down 6.90% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 5.19% at $0.21
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 4.91% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 4.66% at $7.80
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 4.65% at $1.64
- Cansortium CNTMF shares closed down 4.35% at $0.20
- SNDL SNDL shares closed down 4.31% at $2.00
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed down 4.21% at $1.83
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed down 3.95% at $6.60
- Scotts Miracle Gro SMG shares closed down 3.33% at $69.44
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
