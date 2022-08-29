Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 29, 2022

Upgrades

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for AstraZeneca PLC AZN was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, AstraZeneca had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.70 and a 52-week-low of $55.50. AstraZeneca closed at $66.32 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for The Toronto-Dominion Bank TD was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Toronto-Dominion Bank showed an EPS of $1.62, compared to $1.60 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.02 and a 52-week-low of $58.64. Toronto-Dominion Bank closed at $66.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc APLE, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Apple Hospitality REIT showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. At the end of the last trading period, Apple Hospitality REIT closed at $16.34.

For Park Hotels & Resorts Inc PK, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Park Hotels & Resorts had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.90. At the end of the last trading period, Park Hotels & Resorts closed at $14.22.

For Host Hotels & Resorts Inc HST, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Host Hotels & Resorts showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Host Hotels & Resorts shows a 52-week-high of $21.63 and a 52-week-low of $15.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.24.

For Calithera Biosciences Inc CALA, HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Calithera Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $3.80 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Calithera Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $5.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.27.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Envista Holdings Corp NVST was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Envista Holdings earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $35.24. Envista Holdings closed at $36.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Jowell Global Ltd JWEL, TD Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Action List Buy. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $25.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.96. At the end of the last trading period, Jowell Global closed at $1.23.

Consumer Edge Research downgraded the previous rating for The Hain Celestial Group Inc HAIN from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Hain Celestial Group had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.53 and a 52-week-low of $21.20. At the end of the last trading period, Hain Celestial Group closed at $21.28.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Avalara Inc AVLR was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Avalara earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.34 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. At the end of the last trading period, Avalara closed at $91.82.

For Life Storage Inc LSI, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the second quarter, Life Storage showed an EPS of $1.65, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $153.77 and a 52-week-low of $100.66. Life Storage closed at $134.08 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Choice Hotels International Inc CHH from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Choice Hotels Intl showed an EPS of $1.43, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Choice Hotels Intl shows a 52-week-high of $157.00 and a 52-week-low of $108.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.57.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Hersha Hospitality Trust HT was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hersha Hospitality earned $0.56 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hersha Hospitality shows a 52-week-high of $12.15 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.66.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Co DRH from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Diamondrock Hospitality had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.14 and a 52-week-low of $7.67. Diamondrock Hospitality closed at $9.01 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust PEB was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Pebblebrook Hotel had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.14 and a 52-week-low of $16.04. Pebblebrook Hotel closed at $18.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc AERI was changed from Buy to Neutral. Aerie Pharmaceuticals earned $0.32 in the second quarter, compared to $0.84 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.21 and a 52-week-low of $4.81. At the end of the last trading period, Aerie Pharmaceuticals closed at $15.09.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Molecular Partners AG MOLN was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. NoneThe current stock performance of Molecular Partners shows a 52-week-high of $32.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.43.

For Westlake Corp WLK, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Westlake showed an EPS of $6.60, compared to $4.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.19 and a 52-week-low of $89.00. At the end of the last trading period, Westlake closed at $106.97.

For LyondellBasell Industries NV LYB, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Underweight. LyondellBasell Industries earned $5.19 in the second quarter, compared to $6.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LyondellBasell Industries shows a 52-week-high of $117.22 and a 52-week-low of $82.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.87.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Dow Inc DOW from Sector Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Dow had an EPS of $2.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.86 and a 52-week-low of $48.27. Dow closed at $54.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for The Cooper Companies Inc COO from Overweight to Sector Weight. Cooper Companies earned $3.24 in the second quarter, compared to $3.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cooper Companies shows a 52-week-high of $430.67 and a 52-week-low of $284.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $296.57.

Initiations

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Mondee Holdings Inc MOND with an Overweight rating. The price target for Mondee Hldgs is set to $15.00. Mondee Hldgs earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.25 and a 52-week-low of $6.80. Mondee Hldgs closed at $12.65 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Battalion Oil Corp BATL. The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for Battalion Oil. In the second quarter, Battalion Oil showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.33 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Battalion Oil closed at $12.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cryo-Cell International Inc CCEL with a Buy rating. The price target for Cryo-Cell International is set to $12.00. In the second quarter, Cryo-Cell International showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter.

With a Buy rating, CL King initiated coverage on Denny's Corp DENN. The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Denny's. Denny's earned $0.11 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.46. Denny's closed at $9.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Smart for Life Inc SMFL. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Smart for Life. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. At the end of the last trading period, Smart for Life closed at $0.53.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on IGM Biosciences Inc IGMS with a Buy rating. The price target for IGM Biosciences is set to $34.00. In the second quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.98 and a 52-week-low of $12.67. At the end of the last trading period, IGM Biosciences closed at $18.42.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc DCPH. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.51. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals closed at $14.85 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS initiated coverage on Millicom International Cellular SA TIGO with a Neutral rating. The price target for Millicom Intl Cellular is set to $16.50. For the second quarter, Millicom Intl Cellular had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.82. Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $15.16 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc XENE with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, Xenon Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Xenon Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $41.39 and a 52-week-low of $24.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.97.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Vigil Neuroscience Inc VIGL. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Vigil Neuroscience. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.27 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. At the end of the last trading period, Vigil Neuroscience closed at $8.38.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Vivid Seats Inc SEAT with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Vivid Seats is set to $10.50. The current stock performance of Vivid Seats shows a 52-week-high of $12.52 and a 52-week-low of $7.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.54.

