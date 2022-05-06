Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 6, 2022

Upgrades

For Coupang Inc CPNG, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. At the end of the last trading period, Coupang closed at $11.99.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for NextGen Healthcare Inc NXGN was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, NextGen Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.87 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. At the end of the last trading period, NextGen Healthcare closed at $19.52.

According to CLSA, the prior rating for Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd MLCO was changed from Outperform to Buy. For the first quarter, Melco Resorts and Enter had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.18 and a 52-week-low of $5.12. At the end of the last trading period, Melco Resorts and Enter closed at $5.19.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Jounce Therapeutics Inc JNCE from Outperform to Strong Buy. Jounce Therapeutics earned $0.72 in the first quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Jounce Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $9.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.86.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for EPAM Systems Inc EPAM from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, EPAM Sys had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $725.40 and a 52-week-low of $168.59. EPAM Sys closed at $346.00 at the end of the last trading period.

DZ Bank upgraded the previous rating for Stellantis NV STLA from Hold to Buy. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.99 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Stellantis closed at $13.42 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hersha Hospitality Trust HT, Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Hersha Hospitality showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.42 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. Hersha Hospitality closed at $9.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.24 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $8.71. Pactiv Evergreen closed at $10.23 at the end of the last trading period.

For TPI Composites Inc TPIC, Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, TPI Composites had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of TPI Composites shows a 52-week-high of $52.18 and a 52-week-low of $9.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.36.

Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT from Neutral to Overweight. Boot Barn Holdings earned $2.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boot Barn Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $134.50 and a 52-week-low of $66.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.77.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to Needham, the prior rating for Bandwidth Inc BAND was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Bandwidth showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.97 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. At the end of the last trading period, Bandwidth closed at $26.74.

For Northwest Bancshares Inc NWBI, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Northwest Bancshares showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northwest Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $15.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.65.

For BancFirst Corp BANF, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, BancFirst had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $86.82 and a 52-week-low of $53.77. At the end of the last trading period, BancFirst closed at $84.67.

For Lancaster Colony Corp LANC, Benchmark downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Lancaster Colony earned $0.71 in the third quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.31 and a 52-week-low of $135.82. At the end of the last trading period, Lancaster Colony closed at $139.46.

For Silicon Motion Technology Corp SIMO, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Silicon Motion Technology had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The current stock performance of Silicon Motion Technology shows a 52-week-high of $98.65 and a 52-week-low of $58.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $95.16.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc SPCE was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.51 and a 52-week-low of $6.70. At the end of the last trading period, Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $7.50.

For iRobot Corp IRBT, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, iRobot had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.65 and a 52-week-low of $48.36. iRobot closed at $53.09 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Black Hills Corp BKH was changed from Buy to Neutral. Black Hills earned $1.82 in the first quarter, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.95. Black Hills closed at $75.34 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ardelyx Inc ARDX, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Ardelyx had an EPS of $0.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.58. At the end of the last trading period, Ardelyx closed at $0.84.

According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc FUBO was changed from Buy to Neutral. FuboTV earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FuboTV shows a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.12.

For Vapotherm Inc VAPO, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Vapotherm showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.87 and a 52-week-low of $3.93. Vapotherm closed at $4.48 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc W from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of $1.96, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $339.56 and a 52-week-low of $65.32. At the end of the last trading period, Wayfair closed at $67.45.

For Vimeo Inc VMEO, Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.15. At the end of the last trading period, Vimeo closed at $10.37.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Hanesbrands Inc HBI was changed from Buy to Hold. In the first quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hanesbrands shows a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $12.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.71.

For Ball Corp BLL, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. Ball earned $0.77 in the first quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ball shows a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $74.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.80.

According to Cantor Fitzgerald, the prior rating for TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD was changed from Overweight to Neutral. TherapeuticsMD earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.17. TherapeuticsMD closed at $0.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc ETTX from Overweight to Neutral. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg earned $0.32 in the first quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. At the end of the last trading period, Entasis Therapeutics Hldg closed at $1.89.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Amarin Corp PLC AMRN was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Amarin Corp showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.97 and a 52-week-low of $1.34. At the end of the last trading period, Amarin Corp closed at $1.35.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Corteva Inc CTVA from Overweight to Neutral. Corteva earned $0.97 in the first quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Corteva shows a 52-week-high of $62.04 and a 52-week-low of $40.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.04.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for FuboTV Inc FUBO was changed from Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, FuboTV had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of FuboTV shows a 52-week-high of $35.10 and a 52-week-low of $3.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.12.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd QNRX with a Buy rating. The price target for Quoin Pharmaceuticals is set to $2.00. For the third quarter, Quoin Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Quoin Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $29.80 and a 52-week-low of $0.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.81.

CICC initiated coverage on FinVolution Group FINV with an Outperform rating. The price target for FinVolution Gr is set to $5.63. FinVolution Gr earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.68. FinVolution Gr closed at $3.80 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.