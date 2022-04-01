Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 1, 2022

Upgrades

For Banco Santander SA SAN, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Banco Santander earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. Banco Santander closed at $3.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Comerica Inc CMA from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Comerica showed an EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Comerica closed at $90.43 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Centennial Resource Development Inc CDEV was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Centennial Resource Dev had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current stock performance of Centennial Resource Dev shows a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $3.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.07.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Comerica Inc CMA was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Comerica earned $1.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Comerica shows a 52-week-high of $102.09 and a 52-week-low of $63.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.43.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Vertiv Holdings Co VRT was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Vertiv Holdings had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.80 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. Vertiv Holdings closed at $14.00 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Tellurian Inc TELL was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Tellurian earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $5.94 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Tellurian closed at $5.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to JonesTrading, the prior rating for Silverback Therapeutics Inc SBTX was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Silverback Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.36. At the end of the last trading period, Silverback Therapeutics closed at $3.51.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance had an EPS of $1.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.05 and a 52-week-low of $43.62. At the end of the last trading period, Walgreens Boots Alliance closed at $44.77.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Science Applications International Corp SAIC was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Science Applications Intl showed an EPS of $1.50, compared to $1.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.50 and a 52-week-low of $78.10. At the end of the last trading period, Science Applications Intl closed at $92.17.

For Qorvo Inc QRVO, KGI Securities downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Qorvo had an EPS of $2.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.08. The current stock performance of Qorvo shows a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $117.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.10.

According to SMBC Nikko, the prior rating for Orchard Therapeutics PLC ORTX was changed from Outperform to Neutral. Orchard Therapeutics earned $0.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. Orchard Therapeutics closed at $0.71 at the end of the last trading period.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Silverback Therapeutics Inc SBTX was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Silverback Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silverback Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.51.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Urban Outfitters Inc URBN was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Urban Outfitters showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban Outfitters shows a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $23.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.11.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO from Overweight to Equal-Weight. American Eagle Outfitters earned $0.35 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Eagle Outfitters closed at $16.80.

For Gap Inc GPS, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Gap showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.63 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.08.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Wayfair Inc W from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Wayfair earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $343.80 and a 52-week-low of $100.57. Wayfair closed at $110.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to HC Wainwright & Co., the prior rating for Silverback Therapeutics Inc SBTX was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Silverback Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.67, compared to $1.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.36. At the end of the last trading period, Silverback Therapeutics closed at $3.51.

For Blend Labs Inc BLND, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.67. Blend Labs closed at $5.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Blend Labs Inc BLND from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.67. At the end of the last trading period, Blend Labs closed at $5.70.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Silverback Therapeutics Inc SBTX from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Silverback Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. The current stock performance of Silverback Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $46.55 and a 52-week-low of $3.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.51.

For CommScope Holding Co Inc COMM, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. CommScope Hldg Co earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.18 and a 52-week-low of $6.67. At the end of the last trading period, CommScope Hldg Co closed at $7.88.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Dell Technologies Inc DELL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Dell Technologies earned $1.72 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.70 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dell Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.19.

For Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT EARN, JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating of Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Ellington Residential had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. Ellington Residential closed at $10.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Poshmark Inc POSH from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Poshmark had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $52.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.66.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for BankUnited Inc BKU from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, BankUnited had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.89. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.55 and a 52-week-low of $37.08. At the end of the last trading period, BankUnited closed at $43.96.

For Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc AMLX, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.41 and a 52-week-low of $10.49. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals closed at $12.85 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for First American Financial Corp FAF was changed from Outperform to Neutral. First American Financial earned $2.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.11 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First American Financial shows a 52-week-high of $81.54 and a 52-week-low of $56.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.82.

For NextDecade Corp NEXT, Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, NextDecade had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.33 and a 52-week-low of $1.83. NextDecade closed at $6.62 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for UniFirst Corp UNF was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, UniFirst showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $242.79 and a 52-week-low of $165.52. At the end of the last trading period, UniFirst closed at $184.28.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Blend Labs Inc BLND from Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Blend Labs shows a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.70.

Initiations

Summit Insights Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd CHKP with a Buy rating. The price target for Check Point Software is set to $160.00. In the fourth quarter, Check Point Software showed an EPS of $2.25, compared to $2.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.62 and a 52-week-low of $107.85. Check Point Software closed at $138.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW. The price target seems to have been set at $253.00 for Snowflake. In the fourth quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $164.29. Snowflake closed at $229.13 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on MVB Financial Corp MVBF with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for MVB Financial is set to $64.00. MVB Financial earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.97 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.94 and a 52-week-low of $32.84. At the end of the last trading period, MVB Financial closed at $41.50.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Vectrus Inc VEC with a Buy rating. The price target for Vectrus is set to $65.00. Vectrus earned $0.90 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Vectrus shows a 52-week-high of $55.38 and a 52-week-low of $33.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.86.

With a Neutral rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Oracle Corp ORCL. The price target seems to have been set at $87.00 for Oracle. Oracle earned $1.13 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oracle shows a 52-week-high of $106.34 and a 52-week-low of $69.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.73.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MSCI Inc MSCI with a Neutral rating. The price target for MSCI is set to $553.00. MSCI earned $2.51 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.96 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $679.85 and a 52-week-low of $416.64. MSCI closed at $502.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp ADC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Agree Realty is set to $75.00. For the fourth quarter, Agree Realty had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.62. At the end of the last trading period, Agree Realty closed at $66.36.

Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc UPST with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Upstart Hldgs is set to $124.00. For the fourth quarter, Upstart Hldgs had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Upstart Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $75.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $109.09.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Rain Therapeutics is set to $15.00. The current stock performance of Rain Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.07.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Immuneering Corp IMRX with an Outperform rating. The price target for Immuneering is set to $25.00. For the fourth quarter, Immuneering had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.99 and a 52-week-low of $6.27. At the end of the last trading period, Immuneering closed at $6.47.

