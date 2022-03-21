 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 10:09am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 21, 2022

Upgrades

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. BRT Apartments earned $0.41 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.33 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.19 and a 52-week-low of $16.03. BRT Apartments closed at $23.89 at the end of the last trading period.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) from Hold to Buy. Interpublic Gr of Cos earned $0.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.98 and a 52-week-low of $27.56. At the end of the last trading period, Interpublic Gr of Cos closed at $36.04.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Manchester United had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.86 and a 52-week-low of $12.04. At the end of the last trading period, Manchester United closed at $13.14.

DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating for Old Second Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OSBC) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Old Second Bancorp had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The current stock performance of Old Second Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $14.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.63.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) from Underperform to Neutral. Deutsche Bank earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Deutsche Bank shows a 52-week-high of $16.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.28.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Associated Banc earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Associated Banc shows a 52-week-high of $25.78 and a 52-week-low of $18.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.46.

For Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Commerce Bancshares had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The current stock performance of Commerce Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $83.06 and a 52-week-low of $64.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $71.13.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was changed from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, BlackBerry had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. BlackBerry closed at $7.03 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ:IAS) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.68 and a 52-week-low of $12.16. At the end of the last trading period, Integral Ad Science closed at $14.56.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Banco Santander showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.38 and a 52-week-low of $2.77. At the end of the last trading period, Banco Santander closed at $3.41.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. At the end of the last trading period, Air Products & Chemicals closed at $231.67.

According to HSBC, the prior rating for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eni showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $32.56 and a 52-week-low of $21.91. Eni closed at $28.36 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Armstrong World Indus had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.77. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.14 and a 52-week-low of $85.74. At the end of the last trading period, Armstrong World Indus closed at $92.56.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Duolingo Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) from Sector Weight to Overweight. The current stock performance of Duolingo shows a 52-week-high of $205.00 and a 52-week-low of $64.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.68.

Downgrades

According to William Blair, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Anaplan earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.59.

For Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. Anaplan earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. At the end of the last trading period, Anaplan closed at $50.59.

According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, JOANN showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JOANN shows a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.18.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for eHealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, eHealth had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.59. At the end of the last trading period, eHealth closed at $13.24.

For Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND), Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Blend Labs showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.04 and a 52-week-low of $5.81. At the end of the last trading period, Blend Labs closed at $7.06.

For Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Allena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Allena Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $1.73 and a 52-week-low of $0.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.48.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Anaplan showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Anaplan shows a 52-week-high of $70.25 and a 52-week-low of $39.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.59.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) from Neutral to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, Check Point Software had an EPS of $2.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $149.62 and a 52-week-low of $107.85. Check Point Software closed at $139.87 at the end of the last trading period.

HSBC downgraded the previous rating for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, TotalEnergies had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.03 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. At the end of the last trading period, TotalEnergies closed at $49.82.

For AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPT), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, AvePoint had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of AvePoint shows a 52-week-high of $12.17 and a 52-week-low of $4.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.94.

For Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Installed Building Prods had an EPS of $1.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The current stock performance of Installed Building Prods shows a 52-week-high of $141.43 and a 52-week-low of $90.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $105.26.

For Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Fortune Brands Home earned $1.32 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fortune Brands Home shows a 52-week-high of $114.00 and a 52-week-low of $80.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.93.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Immunogen had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Immunogen shows a 52-week-high of $8.81 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.26.

Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the fourth quarter, Huntsman had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current stock performance of Huntsman shows a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $24.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.43.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:OACB). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Oaktree Acquisition. The current stock performance of Oaktree Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.30 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.92.

CL King initiated coverage on SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) with a Neutral rating. For the fourth quarter, SpartanNash had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The current stock performance of SpartanNash shows a 52-week-high of $35.11 and a 52-week-low of $18.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.75.

For Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC), Boenning & Scattergood initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Enterprise Finl Servs had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.50 and a 52-week-low of $42.23. At the end of the last trading period, Enterprise Finl Servs closed at $49.42.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alleghany is set to $815.00. For the fourth quarter, Alleghany had an EPS of $18.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $737.89 and a 52-week-low of $585.10. At the end of the last trading period, Alleghany closed at $676.75.

With a Buy rating, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Urban-gro. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.30 and a 52-week-low of $6.75. Urban-gro closed at $12.20 at the end of the last trading period.

For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), CL King initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, United Natural Foods showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $30.61. At the end of the last trading period, United Natural Foods closed at $41.55.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Azenta Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA). The price target seems to have been set at $100.00 for Azenta. In the first quarter, Azenta showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $124.79 and a 52-week-low of $70.17. Azenta closed at $87.30 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI). The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Silvergate Capital. For the fourth quarter, Silvergate Capital had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.26 and a 52-week-low of $80.78. At the end of the last trading period, Silvergate Capital closed at $137.30.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BioAtla Inc (NASDAQ:BCAB). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for BioAtla. BioAtla earned $0.63 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.63 and a 52-week-low of $4.77. At the end of the last trading period, BioAtla closed at $5.77.

Latest Ratings for BRT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022EF HuttonInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Sep 2021Colliers SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2021BTIGInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
