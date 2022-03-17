 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 11:08am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022

Upgrades

Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Aspen Technology showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.22 and a 52-week-low of $122.29. Aspen Technology closed at $139.47 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, uniQure had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of uniQure shows a 52-week-high of $38.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.89.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for StepStone Group Inc (NASDAQ:STEP) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, StepStone Group showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.19 and a 52-week-low of $28.52. StepStone Group closed at $32.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Fortive showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.06. At the end of the last trading period, Fortive closed at $59.58.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Oak Street Health Inc (NYSE:OSH) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Oak Street Health showed an EPS of $0.62, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Oak Street Health shows a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.14.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Diageo PLC (NYSE:DEO) from Neutral to Overweight. The current stock performance of Diageo shows a 52-week-high of $223.14 and a 52-week-low of $163.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.85.

For United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, United Natural Foods showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.89 and a 52-week-low of $30.61. At the end of the last trading period, United Natural Foods closed at $38.83.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Norwegian Cruise Line showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $2.33 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $14.90. Norwegian Cruise Line closed at $19.32 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Ralph Lauren earned $2.94 in the third quarter, compared to $1.67 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.06 and a 52-week-low of $100.44. Ralph Lauren closed at $114.00 at the end of the last trading period.

For Health Catalyst Inc (NASDAQ:HCAT), Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Health Catalyst earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.39. Health Catalyst closed at $22.56 at the end of the last trading period.

For Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), Edward Jones upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Ecolab earned $1.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ecolab shows a 52-week-high of $238.93 and a 52-week-low of $154.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $170.76.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Limelight Networks showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Limelight Networks shows a 52-week-high of $5.13 and a 52-week-low of $2.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.62.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.42, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $29.48. CSX closed at $35.61 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), Cleveland Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Pinterest earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pinterest shows a 52-week-high of $88.83 and a 52-week-low of $21.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.31.

For Lument Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:LFT), Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Lument Finance Trust had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Lument Finance Trust shows a 52-week-high of $4.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.04.

Alliance Global Partners downgraded the previous rating for Rada Electronics Industries Ltd (NASDAQ:RADA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Rada Electronics Industri had an EPS of $0.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of Rada Electronics Industri shows a 52-week-high of $14.64 and a 52-week-low of $8.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.50.

B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from Buy to Neutral. Zions Bancorp earned $1.34 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.06. At the end of the last trading period, Zions Bancorp closed at $68.86.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) from Outperform to Market Perform. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $17.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.75. At the end of the last trading period, Gold Fields closed at $15.73.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CRDL) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.96 and a 52-week-low of $1.23. Cardiol Therapeutics closed at $1.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For Capital One Financial Corp (NYSE:COF), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Capital One Financial showed an EPS of $5.41, compared to $5.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $121.21. At the end of the last trading period, Capital One Financial closed at $137.84.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for 1-800-Flowers.com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) from Buy to Neutral. 1-800-Flowers.com earned $1.34 in the second quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1-800-Flowers.com shows a 52-week-high of $38.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.25.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.76. Synchrony Finl closed at $37.67 at the end of the last trading period.

For Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Alliance Data Systems had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.31. The current stock performance of Alliance Data Systems shows a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $53.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.24.

For LifeStance Health Group Inc (NASDAQ:LFST), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.81 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. At the end of the last trading period, LifeStance Health Group closed at $10.12.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, BeiGene showed an EPS of $6.16, compared to $5.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $426.56 and a 52-week-low of $136.09. BeiGene closed at $183.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Union Pacific earned $2.66 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $270.14 and a 52-week-low of $195.68. Union Pacific closed at $264.15 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Maxim Group initiated coverage on EzFill Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EZFL) with a Buy rating. The price target for EzFill Holdings is set to $3.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, EzFill Holdings closed at $0.99.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Udemy is set to $30.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.62 and a 52-week-low of $10.01. At the end of the last trading period, Udemy closed at $12.06.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for F-star Therapeutics is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.63. At the end of the last trading period, F-star Therapeutics closed at $2.98.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTC:NEXCF) with a Buy rating. The price target for NexTech AR Solns is set to $2.50. The current stock performance of NexTech AR Solns shows a 52-week-high of $4.07 and a 52-week-low of $0.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.85.

For Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Telefonaktiebolaget L M earned $0.36 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Telefonaktiebolaget L M shows a 52-week-high of $14.39 and a 52-week-low of $7.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.89.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Inspirato. The current stock performance of Inspirato shows a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.40.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AMEX:AE). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for Adams Resources & Energy. For the fourth quarter, Adams Resources & Energy had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.70 and a 52-week-low of $25.36. At the end of the last trading period, Adams Resources & Energy closed at $33.91.

For Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), Jefferies initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the fourth quarter, Nokia had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.90. Nokia closed at $5.26 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Inspirato is set to $12.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Inspirato closed at $9.40 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Revolve Group Inc (NYSE:RVLV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Revolve Gr is set to $60.00. Revolve Gr earned $0.39 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.60 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. Revolve Gr closed at $47.03 at the end of the last trading period.

