Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 4, 2022

Upgrades

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) was changed from Neutral to Positive. Knight-Swift earned $1.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.29 and a 52-week-low of $43.53. At the end of the last trading period, Knight-Swift closed at $54.76.

According to 86 Research, the prior rating for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Weibo showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.92 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.70 and a 52-week-low of $26.47. Weibo closed at $27.28 at the end of the last trading period.

For HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Speculative Buy. HEXO earned $0.46 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. At the end of the last trading period, HEXO closed at $0.60.

For Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Logitech International earned $1.55 in the third quarter, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Logitech International shows a 52-week-high of $140.17 and a 52-week-low of $69.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $76.02.

For Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. Schneider National earned $0.76 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $20.48. Schneider National closed at $26.79 at the end of the last trading period.

For Smith & Nephew PLC (NYSE:SNN), Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.47 and a 52-week-low of $31.55. At the end of the last trading period, Smith & Nephew closed at $33.95.

Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Six Flags Entertainment showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Six Flags Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $51.75 and a 52-week-low of $35.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.69.

Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) from Underperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Pentair showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.40 and a 52-week-low of $54.10. At the end of the last trading period, Pentair closed at $58.67.

According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Take-Two Interactive showed an EPS of $1.32, compared to $1.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Take-Two Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $195.82 and a 52-week-low of $138.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $158.20.

According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Allscripts Healthcare had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.05. At the end of the last trading period, Allscripts Healthcare closed at $20.97.

For AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. AeroVironment earned $0.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.98 and a 52-week-low of $52.03. At the end of the last trading period, AeroVironment closed at $72.98.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Tilray Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) from Hold to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.15. At the end of the last trading period, Tilray Brands closed at $5.42.

For Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Orthofix Medical earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Orthofix Medical shows a 52-week-high of $47.89 and a 52-week-low of $28.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.63.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Equitrans Midstream had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Equitrans Midstream shows a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.93.

Downgrades

For Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL), Summit Insights Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Marvell Technology had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.85 and a 52-week-low of $37.92. Marvell Technology closed at $65.20 at the end of the last trading period.

For Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Consolidated Comms Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $5.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.76.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Renewable Energy Gr had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Renewable Energy Gr shows a 52-week-high of $85.68 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.26.

For Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Sea showed an EPS of $0.88, compared to $0.87 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $372.70 and a 52-week-low of $108.82. Sea closed at $110.04 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) from Buy to Neutral. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg earned $0.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.88 and a 52-week-low of $1.40. Entasis Therapeutics Hldg closed at $1.75 at the end of the last trading period.

For Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG), Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Hub Group showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $58.38. Hub Group closed at $85.43 at the end of the last trading period.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for AMERISAFE Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) from Buy to Hold. AMERISAFE earned $0.00 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $67.10 and a 52-week-low of $44.06. AMERISAFE closed at $48.06 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) from Neutral to Underperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.18 and a 52-week-low of $4.88. At the end of the last trading period, Velo3D closed at $7.13.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) from Neutral to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Consolidated Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.89 and a 52-week-low of $5.33. Consolidated Comms Hldgs closed at $5.76 at the end of the last trading period.

According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. Recursion Pharmaceuticals earned $0.28 in the third quarter, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $42.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.70.

MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from Buy to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.49 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $9.14.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $2.04. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.20.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Best Buy Co showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $3.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.97 and a 52-week-low of $85.58. At the end of the last trading period, Best Buy Co closed at $110.14.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for DT Midstream Inc (NYSE:DTM) from Buy to Neutral. DT Midstream earned $0.89 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $38.46. DT Midstream closed at $55.54 at the end of the last trading period.

For Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:ADV), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Advantage Solutions showed an EPS of $0.24, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.22 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. Advantage Solutions closed at $6.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Village Farms Intl showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.97 and a 52-week-low of $4.49. At the end of the last trading period, Village Farms Intl closed at $5.18.

For Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $4.67. At the end of the last trading period, Vicarious Surgical closed at $5.88.

Jefferies downgraded the previous rating for Cambium Networks Corp (NASDAQ:CMBM) from Buy to Hold. Cambium Networks earned $0.16 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cambium Networks shows a 52-week-high of $66.40 and a 52-week-low of $18.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.29.

Initiations

Barrington Research initiated coverage on HireQuest Inc (NASDAQ:HQI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for HireQuest is set to $29.00. For the third quarter, HireQuest had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.69 and a 52-week-low of $14.50. HireQuest closed at $17.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Parsons Corp is set to $43.00. In the fourth quarter, Parsons Corp showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.94 and a 52-week-low of $29.25. At the end of the last trading period, Parsons Corp closed at $35.05.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ:ACET) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $27.00. In the third quarter, Adicet Bio showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $2.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.49 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Adicet Bio closed at $12.31 at the end of the last trading period.

