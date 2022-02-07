 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 10:05am   Comments
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2022

Upgrades

For Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA), Maxim Group upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Enova International had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.39. The current stock performance of Enova International shows a 52-week-high of $44.43 and a 52-week-low of $23.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.22.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Nasdaq had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.60. The current stock performance of Nasdaq shows a 52-week-high of $214.96 and a 52-week-low of $135.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.62.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for The Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) from Hold to Buy. Hershey earned $1.69 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $206.16 and a 52-week-low of $143.58. At the end of the last trading period, Hershey closed at $202.78.

For Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI), Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Positive. For the fourth quarter, Power Integrations had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $110.66 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Power Integrations closed at $83.11 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Apollo Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AINV) from Sell to Neutral. Apollo Investment earned $0.35 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.27 and a 52-week-low of $11.75. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Investment closed at $13.46.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $20.04. Continental Resources closed at $57.25 at the end of the last trading period.

For Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Black Hills showed an EPS of $0.70, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.78 and a 52-week-low of $58.42. At the end of the last trading period, Black Hills closed at $64.96.

According to UBS, the prior rating for American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the third quarter, American Water Works Co showed an EPS of $1.53, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of American Water Works Co shows a 52-week-high of $189.65 and a 52-week-low of $131.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $155.50.

For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, Snowflake showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Snowflake closed at $275.72 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. Minerals Technologies earned $1.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.62 and a 52-week-low of $64.05. At the end of the last trading period, Minerals Technologies closed at $66.00.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Perform to Outperform. Intellia Therapeutics earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.47 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $202.73 and a 52-week-low of $43.86. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $95.96 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for Exelon Corp (NASDAQ:EXC) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Exelon had an EPS of $1.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Exelon shows a 52-week-high of $58.21 and a 52-week-low of $38.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $43.52.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for FIGS Inc (NYSE:FIGS) from Outperform to Market Perform. The current stock performance of FIGS shows a 52-week-high of $50.40 and a 52-week-low of $19.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.49.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Air Products & Chemicals earned $2.52 in the first quarter, compared to $2.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $245.75. Air Products & Chemicals closed at $263.08 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, NuStar Energy showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $13.53. NuStar Energy closed at $17.85 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for NOV Inc (NYSE:NOV) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, NOV showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.02 and a 52-week-low of $11.46. At the end of the last trading period, NOV closed at $16.21.

BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Ballard Power Systems showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ballard Power Systems shows a 52-week-high of $42.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.73.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Cigna had an EPS of $4.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $191.74. At the end of the last trading period, Cigna closed at $221.37.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Diversey Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:DSEY) from Buy to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. Diversey Holdings closed at $10.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for TPG is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of TPG shows a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.

Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cyteir Therapeutics is set to $16.00. For the third quarter, Cyteir Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.44. The current stock performance of Cyteir Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.91.

With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on American Finance Trust Inc (NASDAQ:AFIN). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for American Finance Trust. For the third quarter, American Finance Trust had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.69 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Finance Trust closed at $8.08.

With a Hold rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Ozon Holdings. The current stock performance of Ozon Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $68.77 and a 52-week-low of $15.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.26.

For New Mountain Finance Corp (NASDAQ:NMFC), Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of New Mountain Finance shows a 52-week-high of $14.11 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.40.

With a Buy rating, Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Zeta Global Holdings Corp (NYSE:ZETA). The price target seems to have been set at $14.00 for Zeta Global Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.14 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. Zeta Global Holdings closed at $9.88 at the end of the last trading period.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) with an In-Line rating. The price target for TPG is set to $37.00. The current stock performance of TPG shows a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for TPG is set to $47.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. At the end of the last trading period, TPG closed at $33.08.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc (NYSE:PLYM) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Plymouth Industrial REIT is set to $30.00. Plymouth Industrial REIT earned $0.31 in the third quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Plymouth Industrial REIT shows a 52-week-high of $32.37 and a 52-week-low of $14.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.40.

With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EBET). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Esports Technologies. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.33. At the end of the last trading period, Esports Technologies closed at $11.05.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for TPG is set to $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. At the end of the last trading period, TPG closed at $33.08.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on SPX FLOW Inc (NYSE:FLOW) with a Buy rating. The price target for SPX FLOW is set to $4.50. For the third quarter, SPX FLOW had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.55 and a 52-week-low of $55.25. At the end of the last trading period, SPX FLOW closed at $85.58.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:PSTL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Postal Realty Trust is set to $19.00. In the third quarter, Postal Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Postal Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $21.27 and a 52-week-low of $15.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.80.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Inozyme Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:INZY). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Inozyme Pharma. In the third quarter, Inozyme Pharma showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $1.55 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.33. At the end of the last trading period, Inozyme Pharma closed at $6.10.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for IVERIC bio. IVERIC bio earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.48. At the end of the last trading period, IVERIC bio closed at $13.90.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for TPG. The current stock performance of TPG shows a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.

UBS initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) with a Buy rating. The price target for TPG is set to $41.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. At the end of the last trading period, TPG closed at $33.08.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ermenegildo Zegna NV (NYSE:ZGN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ermenegildo Zegna is set to $12.00. The current stock performance of Ermenegildo Zegna shows a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.65.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG). The price target seems to have been set at $34.50 for TPG. The current stock performance of TPG shows a 52-week-high of $35.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.08.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Frontier Communications is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Frontier Communications shows a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.04.

Latest Ratings for ENVA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Janney Montgomery ScottDowngradesBuyNeutral
Feb 2022Maxim GroupUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ENVA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation

