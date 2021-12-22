QQQ
+ 1.97
387.24
+ 0.51%
BTC/USD
+ 2.36
48892.24
+ 0%
DIA
+ 1.22
353.69
+ 0.34%
SPY
+ 2.17
460.89
+ 0.47%
TLT
+ 0.01
149.13
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.56
166.46
+ 0.34%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
December 22, 2021 10:07 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021

 

Upgrades

  • According to Loop Capital, the prior rating for Williams-Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Williams-Sonoma had an EPS of $3.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.32 and a 52-week-low of $98.75. Williams-Sonoma closed at $167.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN), Northcoast Research upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Global Payments showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $1.71 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Global Payments shows a 52-week-high of $220.81 and a 52-week-low of $116.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $131.85.
  • For BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, BigCommerce Holdings showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $34.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.38.
  • For PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR), Bernstein upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. PACCAR earned $1.08 in the third quarter, compared to $1.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.19 and a 52-week-low of $77.96. At the end of the last trading period, PACCAR closed at $83.38.
  • Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Caterpillar showed an EPS of $2.66, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Caterpillar shows a 52-week-high of $246.69 and a 52-week-low of $175.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $198.31.
  • For Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Darden Restaurants had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Darden Restaurants shows a 52-week-high of $164.28 and a 52-week-low of $110.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $142.91.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Allakos had an EPS of $1.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The current stock performance of Allakos shows a 52-week-high of $157.98 and a 52-week-low of $70.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.39.
  • For CalAmp Corp (NASDAQ:CAMP), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. CalAmp earned $0.08 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.51 and a 52-week-low of $8.90. CalAmp closed at $9.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ:CGC) from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Canopy Gwth showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.53. Canopy Gwth closed at $9.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Cognyte Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CGNT), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. The current stock performance of Cognyte Software shows a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $15.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.70.
  • For AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO), Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, AGCO showed an EPS of $2.41, compared to $2.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $100.24. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $114.14.
  • For Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Scholar Rock Holding had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.84. Scholar Rock Holding closed at $26.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.10 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Adagio Therapeutics closed at $10.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, ALX Oncology Holdings showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ALX Oncology Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $95.91 and a 52-week-low of $21.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.91.
  • Keybanc downgraded the previous rating for Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the third quarter, Cerner showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.72 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerner shows a 52-week-high of $92.34 and a 52-week-low of $67.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.67.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Pear Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.31 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Pear Therapeutics closed at $7.14 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for Artisan Partners Asset. For the third quarter, Artisan Partners Asset had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. The current stock performance of Artisan Partners Asset shows a 52-week-high of $57.65 and a 52-week-low of $43.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.69.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Compass Therapeutics is set to $5.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.00 and a 52-week-low of $2.01. At the end of the last trading period, Compass Therapeutics closed at $3.03.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $103.00. In the third quarter, XPO Logistics showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of XPO Logistics shows a 52-week-high of $153.45 and a 52-week-low of $67.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.99.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Upstart Holdings is set to $160.00. The current stock performance of Upstart Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $36.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $149.48.
  • With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR). The price target seems to have been set at $107.00 for First Solar. First Solar earned $0.42 in the third quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.12 and a 52-week-low of $67.71. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $89.12.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for ESS Tech. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.69 and a 52-week-low of $11.20. ESS Tech closed at $12.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Spartan Securities Group initiated coverage on Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Salem Media Group is set to $6.00. For the third quarter, Salem Media Group had an EPS of $0.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.82 and a 52-week-low of $1.01. Salem Media Group closed at $2.80 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Acasti Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ACST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acasti Pharma is set to $6.00. Acasti Pharma earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.94 and a 52-week-low of $0.25. At the end of the last trading period, Acasti Pharma closed at $1.11.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Local Bounti Corp (NYSE:LOCL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Local Bounti is set to $11.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.86. At the end of the last trading period, Local Bounti closed at $6.03.
  • With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT). The price target seems to have been set at $410.00 for Microsoft. In the first quarter, Microsoft showed an EPS of $2.27, compared to $1.82 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microsoft shows a 52-week-high of $349.67 and a 52-week-low of $211.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $327.29.
  • With a Buy rating, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Accuray Inc (NASDAQ:ARAY). The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Accuray. Accuray earned $0.01 in the first quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accuray shows a 52-week-high of $6.01 and a 52-week-low of $3.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.78.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK). The price target seems to have been set at $55.00 for Cytokinetics. In the third quarter, Cytokinetics showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.87 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. At the end of the last trading period, Cytokinetics closed at $40.83.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 1, 2020

Upgrades read more
Why Acasti Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Why Acasti Pharma's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST) shares are trading higher on Monday after B.Riley FBR upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a price target of $2 per share. read more

B. Riley FBR Upgrades Acasti Pharma to Buy, Announces $2 Price Target

B. Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani upgrades Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) from Neutral to Buy and announces $2 price target. read more

Hearing B. Riley Upgrades Acasti Pharma To Buy, Announces $2 Price Target; Unconfirmed