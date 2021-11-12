QQQ
+ 0.49
390.10
+ 0.13%
BTC/USD
-1400.58
63373.68
-2.16%
DIA
+ 0.74
358.72
+ 0.21%
SPY
+ 0.88
462.89
+ 0.19%
TLT
+ 0.02
147.96
+ 0.01%
GLD
-0.37
174.49
-0.21%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 12, 2021 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • For Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK), Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Blink Charging showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.21. At the end of the last trading period, Blink Charging closed at $35.51.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) from Sell to Hold. In the third quarter, Penn National Gaming showed an EPS of $0.52, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $55.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.19.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, GlycoMimetics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.40 and a 52-week-low of $1.78. At the end of the last trading period, GlycoMimetics closed at $2.03.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Cognex had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.82 and a 52-week-low of $69.70. At the end of the last trading period, Cognex closed at $80.27.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the third quarter, Radius Global Infr showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radius Global Infr shows a 52-week-high of $18.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.29.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) was changed from Sell to Hold. CSI Compressco earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.77. CSI Compressco closed at $1.42 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR), Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, James River Gr Hldgs had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.10 and a 52-week-low of $28.16. James River Gr Hldgs closed at $28.18 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) from Neutral to Underweight. Acutus Medical earned $0.87 in the third quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $34.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Acutus Medical closed at $6.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. NVIDIA earned $1.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $323.10 and a 52-week-low of $115.67. NVIDIA closed at $303.90 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH), Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. Celsius Holdings earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $110.22 and a 52-week-low of $23.80. At the end of the last trading period, Celsius Holdings closed at $97.71.
  • According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) was changed from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, National Vision Holdings had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.92 and a 52-week-low of $41.03. At the end of the last trading period, National Vision Holdings closed at $53.13.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for HOOKIPA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, HOOKIPA Pharma showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.53 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HOOKIPA Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $4.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.33.
  • For Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Bright Health Gr earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bright Health Gr shows a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.94.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for GrowGeneration Corp (NASDAQ:GRWG) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, GrowGeneration had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.90. At the end of the last trading period, GrowGeneration closed at $22.58.
  • According to BTIG, the prior rating for Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ:RIDE) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Lordstown Motors had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.57 and a 52-week-low of $4.64. Lordstown Motors closed at $6.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Greif had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.85. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $44.11. Greif closed at $70.94 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) was changed from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Hewlett Packard showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $9.53. Hewlett Packard closed at $15.94 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $191.00. For the third quarter, Caesars Entertainment had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.95. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $119.81 and a 52-week-low of $56.76. Caesars Entertainment closed at $101.89 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For DigitalOcean Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOCN), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the third quarter, DigitalOcean Holdings earned $0.12. The current stock performance of DigitalOcean Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $117.78 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $114.29.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Del Taco Restaurants is set to $14.00. In the third quarter, Del Taco Restaurants showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.99 and a 52-week-low of $7.92. At the end of the last trading period, Del Taco Restaurants closed at $8.53.
  • For El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. El Pollo Loco Holdings earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.96 and a 52-week-low of $14.53. At the end of the last trading period, El Pollo Loco Holdings closed at $14.93.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Papa John's International is set to $145.00. Papa John's International earned $0.83 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Papa John's International shows a 52-week-high of $140.68 and a 52-week-low of $77.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $129.96.
  • For Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ), Benchmark initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Domino's Pizza earned $3.24 in the third quarter, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $548.72 and a 52-week-low of $319.71. At the end of the last trading period, Domino's Pizza closed at $506.96.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Nerdy Inc (NYSE:NRDY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Nerdy is set to $12.00. Nerdy earned $0.16 in the second quarter. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.78.
  • With a Neutral rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN). The price target seems to have been set at $126.00 for Eastman Chemical. For the third quarter, Eastman Chemical had an EPS of $2.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.57. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.47 and a 52-week-low of $90.09. At the end of the last trading period, Eastman Chemical closed at $115.19.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Celanese is set to $200.00. In the third quarter, Celanese showed an EPS of $4.82, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.04 and a 52-week-low of $115.42. Celanese closed at $170.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX). The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for AdvanSix. For the third quarter, AdvanSix had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of AdvanSix shows a 52-week-high of $50.69 and a 52-week-low of $16.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $49.57.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

