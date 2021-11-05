QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 5, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
November 5, 2021 10:07 am
Upgrades

  • For IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS), Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. IGM Biosciences earned $1.32 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $42.00. IGM Biosciences closed at $52.96 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Barclays, the prior rating for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Syneos Health earned $1.22 in the third quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.21 and a 52-week-low of $58.31. At the end of the last trading period, Syneos Health closed at $102.89.
  • Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating for Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Lightspeed Commerce earned $0.08 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $130.02 and a 52-week-low of $32.80. Lightspeed Commerce closed at $71.36 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Evercore ISI Group, the prior rating for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc (NYSE:SKT) was changed from Underperform to In-Line. For the third quarter, Tanger Factory Outlet had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.33. At the end of the last trading period, Tanger Factory Outlet closed at $21.27.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Apollo Global Management Inc (NYSE:APO) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Apollo Global Management had an EPS of $1.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.07 and a 52-week-low of $39.19. At the end of the last trading period, Apollo Global Management closed at $77.29.
  • For Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE), Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Lumentum Holdings had an EPS of $1.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The current stock performance of Lumentum Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $112.08 and a 52-week-low of $65.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.34.
  • According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, Continental Resources showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Continental Resources shows a 52-week-high of $55.48 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.65.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) from Neutral to Buy. Shake Shack earned $0.05 in the third quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $138.38 and a 52-week-low of $66.88. At the end of the last trading period, Shake Shack closed at $78.08.
  • For NuStar Energy LP (NYSE:NS), UBS upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, NuStar Energy had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of NuStar Energy shows a 52-week-high of $20.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.78.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE:GSK) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, GlaxoSmithKline had an EPS of $1.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.61 and a 52-week-low of $33.53. At the end of the last trading period, GlaxoSmithKline closed at $43.00.
  • According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was changed from Hold to Buy. Qualcomm earned $2.55 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $167.94 and a 52-week-low of $122.17. Qualcomm closed at $156.11 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC), Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.66 and a 52-week-low of $42.17. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $45.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Sarepta Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sarepta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $181.83 and a 52-week-low of $65.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.97.
  • JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Theravance Biopharma had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.16. The current stock performance of Theravance Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $22.74 and a 52-week-low of $6.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.50.

Downgrades

  • TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for BCE Inc (NYSE:BCE) from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, BCE showed an EPS of $0.65, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.00 and a 52-week-low of $40.30. At the end of the last trading period, BCE closed at $51.68.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals earned $15.37 in the third quarter, compared to $8.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $686.62 and a 52-week-low of $441.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals closed at $647.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to MKM Partners, the prior rating for Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Peloton Interactive showed an EPS of $1.25, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $171.09 and a 52-week-low of $80.48. At the end of the last trading period, Peloton Interactive closed at $86.06.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) was changed from Buy to Hold. Gildan Activewear earned $0.80 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Gildan Activewear shows a 52-week-high of $41.60 and a 52-week-low of $20.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.66.
  • According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, NeoPhotonics showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NeoPhotonics shows a 52-week-high of $16.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.99.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Citrix Systems showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.19 and a 52-week-low of $90.56. Citrix Systems closed at $95.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Installed Building Prods earned $1.49 in the third quarter, compared to $1.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.51 and a 52-week-low of $85.18. At the end of the last trading period, Installed Building Prods closed at $130.07.
  • For Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, Nikola had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. At the end of the last trading period, Nikola closed at $15.44.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for B&G Foods Inc (NYSE:BGS) from Neutral to Underweight. For the third quarter, B&G Foods had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.84 and a 52-week-low of $25.26. At the end of the last trading period, B&G Foods closed at $32.51.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) from Buy to Hold. Credit Suisse Group earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Credit Suisse Group shows a 52-week-high of $14.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.28.
  • According to Deutsche Bank, the prior rating for Papa John's International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Papa John's International showed an EPS of $0.83, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.68 and a 52-week-low of $74.66. At the end of the last trading period, Papa John's International closed at $140.01.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Nomad Foods showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.44. At the end of the last trading period, Nomad Foods closed at $27.48.
  • B. Riley Securities downgraded the previous rating for NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) from Buy to Neutral. For the third quarter, NeoPhotonics had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.14 and a 52-week-low of $6.63. NeoPhotonics closed at $15.99 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SABS). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for SAB Biotherapeutics. SAB Biotherapeutics closed at $8.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Redbox Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:RDBX). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Redbox Entertainment. Redbox Entertainment closed at $17.93 at the end of the last trading period.

