Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2021
Upgrades
- Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Centerspace showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.90 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Centerspace shows a 52-week-high of $74.00 and a 52-week-low of $66.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $69.89.
- For MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE:MAX), Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. MediaAlpha earned $0.00 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $70.33 and a 52-week-low of $32.04. MediaAlpha closed at $37.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Rosenblatt, the prior rating for Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Snowflake earned $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Snowflake closed at $212.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. Cerence earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cerence shows a 52-week-high of $139.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.33.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) from Underperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current stock performance of Gap shows a 52-week-high of $37.05 and a 52-week-low of $6.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.33.
- Mizuho upgraded the previous rating for Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT) from Neutral to Buy. For the first quarter, Alliant Energy had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.19 and a 52-week-low of $44.74. At the end of the last trading period, Alliant Energy closed at $56.48.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Palo Alto Networks showed an EPS of $1.55, compared to $1.19 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $403.00 and a 52-week-low of $216.95. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $335.80.
- For Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. Mastercard earned $1.74 in the first quarter, compared to $1.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mastercard shows a 52-week-high of $401.50 and a 52-week-low of $273.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $363.30.
- For Visa Inc (NYSE:V), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Visa showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $1.39 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $237.50 and a 52-week-low of $178.87. Visa closed at $226.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, MGM Resorts Intl showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MGM Resorts Intl shows a 52-week-high of $42.74 and a 52-week-low of $13.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.75.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- Barclays downgraded the previous rating for II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the third quarter, II-VI showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.44 and a 52-week-low of $36.04. II-VI closed at $63.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Adtran had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.49 and a 52-week-low of $9.66. Adtran closed at $20.21 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on General Motors Co (NYSE:GM). The price target seems to have been set at $76.00 for General Motors. General Motors earned $2.25 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $21.83. At the end of the last trading period, General Motors closed at $56.04.
- Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ford Motor is set to $17.00. In the first quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ford Motor shows a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $4.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.15.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ:SWIM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Latham Group is set to $38.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.26 and a 52-week-low of $23.58. At the end of the last trading period, Latham Group closed at $32.70.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Rain Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. At the end of the last trading period, Rain Therapeutics closed at $15.97.
- With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Agiliti. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. At the end of the last trading period, Agiliti closed at $14.73.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMPL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Impel NeuroPharma is set to $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. At the end of the last trading period, Impel NeuroPharma closed at $13.89.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on KnowBe4 Inc (NASDAQ:KNBE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for KnowBe4 is set to $21.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.98 and a 52-week-low of $17.10. KnowBe4 closed at $19.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp (NASDAQ:TSIA). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for TS Innovation. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.86. TS Innovation closed at $9.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- JonesTrading initiated coverage on aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) with a Buy rating. The price target for aTyr Pharma is set to $15.00. aTyr Pharma earned $0.51 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. aTyr Pharma closed at $3.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Impel NeuroPharma Inc (NASDAQ:IMPL). The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Impel NeuroPharma. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.89 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. At the end of the last trading period, Impel NeuroPharma closed at $13.89.
- With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:TMCI). The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Treace Medical Concepts. The current stock performance of Treace Medical Concepts shows a 52-week-high of $34.47 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.36.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Agiliti. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. At the end of the last trading period, Agiliti closed at $14.73.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology earned $0.37 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Surface Oncology shows a 52-week-high of $14.40 and a 52-week-low of $2.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.46.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics earned $0.62 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Poseida Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $15.79 and a 52-week-low of $7.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.84.
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Mustang Bio. In the first quarter, Mustang Bio showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mustang Bio shows a 52-week-high of $5.22 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.86.
- BTIG initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) with a Buy rating. The price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals is set to $4.00. CASI Pharmaceuticals earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CASI Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $3.90 and a 52-week-low of $1.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Magenta Therapeutics is set to $21.00. Magenta Therapeutics earned $0.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Magenta Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.40.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rain Therapeutics is set to $25.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. At the end of the last trading period, Rain Therapeutics closed at $15.97.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RAIN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rain Therapeutics is set to $56.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.90 and a 52-week-low of $14.08. Rain Therapeutics closed at $15.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pool Corp (NASDAQ:POOL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pool is set to $535.00. In the first quarter, Pool showed an EPS of $2.42, compared to $0.71 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $449.44 and a 52-week-low of $214.77. At the end of the last trading period, Pool closed at $435.67.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA). The price target seems to have been set at $90.00 for Arena Pharmaceuticals. For the first quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $1.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $90.19 and a 52-week-low of $45.09. Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $60.89 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX). The price target seems to have been set at $173.00 for BioNTech. In the first quarter, BioNTech showed an EPS of $5.29, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BioNTech shows a 52-week-high of $213.15 and a 52-week-low of $46.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $198.30.
- With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:RVMD). The price target seems to have been set at $49.00 for Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines earned $0.53 in the first quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.18 and a 52-week-low of $21.17. Revolution Medicines closed at $31.48 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts Inc (NASDAQ:TMCI). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Treace Medical Concepts. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.47 and a 52-week-low of $24.25. At the end of the last trading period, Treace Medical Concepts closed at $29.36.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STOK). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Stoke Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Stoke Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stoke Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $71.58 and a 52-week-low of $22.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.19.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Denali Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Denali Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.94 and a 52-week-low of $21.41. Denali Therapeutics closed at $53.64 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Onconova Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONTX). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Onconova Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Onconova Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Onconova Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $1.93 and a 52-week-low of $0.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.62.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Redhill Biopharma. In the fourth quarter, Redhill Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Redhill Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.31.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FSTX). The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for F-star Therapeutics. In the first quarter, F-star Therapeutics earned $1.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.26. At the end of the last trading period, F-star Therapeutics closed at $6.74.
- With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK). The price target seems to have been set at $230.00 for Allakos. In the first quarter, Allakos showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $157.98 and a 52-week-low of $62.21. Allakos closed at $100.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham initiated coverage on InMode Ltd (NASDAQ:INMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for InMode is set to $94.00. InMode earned $0.69 in the first quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of InMode shows a 52-week-high of $92.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $74.73.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Agiliti Inc (NYSE:AGTI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Agiliti is set to $21.00. The current stock performance of Agiliti shows a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.73.
Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings