Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 12, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 12, 2021 10:15am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating for ShotSpotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, ShotSpotter had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of ShotSpotter shows a 52-week-high of $53.97 and a 52-week-low of $20.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.84.
  • For TransDigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, TransDigm Gr had an EPS of $2.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $633.04 and a 52-week-low of $303.51. At the end of the last trading period, TransDigm Gr closed at $599.04.
  • For PaySign Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS), Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, PaySign showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PaySign shows a 52-week-high of $10.98 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.52.
  • Guggenheim upgraded the previous rating for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) from Sell to Neutral. BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $43.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.47.
  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH) from Neutral to Buy. CRH earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.46 and a 52-week-low of $26.56. At the end of the last trading period, CRH closed at $50.24.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for ExlService Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EXLS) from Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, ExlService Holdings had an EPS of $1.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. The current stock performance of ExlService Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $98.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.26.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for CapStar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) from Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, CapStar Financial Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.01. At the end of the last trading period, CapStar Financial Hldgs closed at $19.18.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK) from Underperform to Buy. NortonLifeLock earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.40 and a 52-week-low of $17.98. NortonLifeLock closed at $23.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP), Deutsche Bank upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $57.61 and a 52-week-low of $34.02. Coca-Cola Europacific closed at $56.17 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, BigCommerce Holdings showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $162.50 and a 52-week-low of $43.80. BigCommerce Holdings closed at $46.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) was changed from Hold to Buy. Unity Software earned $0.10 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.94 and a 52-week-low of $65.11. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $84.48.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) from Sell to Hold. In the first quarter, DraftKings showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $23.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.01.
  • According to Stifel, the prior rating for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Hanesbrands had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $7.71. Hanesbrands closed at $19.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PHAT), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Phathom Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Phathom Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $64.54 and a 52-week-low of $28.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.09.
  • For Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT), Raymond James upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Strong Buy. In the first quarter, Rackspace Technology earned $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.43 and a 52-week-low of $15.44. At the end of the last trading period, Rackspace Technology closed at $19.01.
  • According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Casa Systems had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Casa Systems shows a 52-week-high of $13.15 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.85.

Downgrades

  • For American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK), Argus Research downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, American Water Works Co had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of American Water Works Co shows a 52-week-high of $172.56 and a 52-week-low of $112.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $153.58.
  • For Jamf Holding Corp (NASDAQ:JAMF), Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Jamf Holding earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.87 and a 52-week-low of $28.82. Jamf Holding closed at $31.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO), Craig-Hallum downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Grocery Outlet Holding earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grocery Outlet Holding shows a 52-week-high of $48.87 and a 52-week-low of $31.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.54.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BEDU) was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Bright Scholar Education earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bright Scholar Education shows a 52-week-high of $8.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.84.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Amarin Corp PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN) from Neutral to Sell. Amarin Corp earned $0.00 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.36. Amarin Corp closed at $4.61 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Dollar General had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.10. The current stock performance of Dollar General shows a 52-week-high of $225.25 and a 52-week-low of $173.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $214.11.
  • According to Roth Capital, the prior rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Array Technologies earned $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $24.95.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Novavax showed an EPS of $3.05, compared to $0.58 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $331.68 and a 52-week-low of $19.62. At the end of the last trading period, Novavax closed at $138.18.
  • Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) from Overweight to Underweight. Array Technologies earned $0.19 in the first quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. Array Technologies closed at $24.95 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. Array Technologies earned $0.19 in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.78 and a 52-week-low of $23.14. At the end of the last trading period, Array Technologies closed at $24.95.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (NASDAQ:GO) from Buy to Hold. Grocery Outlet Holding earned $0.23 in the first quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $48.87 and a 52-week-low of $31.81. Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $40.54 at the end of the last trading period.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals. For the fourth quarter, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.59 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals closed at $1.78 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set to $20.00. Hewlett Packard earned $0.52 in the first quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hewlett Packard shows a 52-week-high of $16.74 and a 52-week-low of $8.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.19.
  • With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on TuSimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for TuSimple Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $32.13. TuSimple Hldgs closed at $38.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B of A Securities initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals is set to $22.00. For the first quarter, Vanda Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.51 and a 52-week-low of $9.00. Vanda Pharmaceuticals closed at $17.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust Inc (NASDAQ:NYMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for New York Mortgage Trust is set to $6.00. New York Mortgage Trust earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of New York Mortgage Trust shows a 52-week-high of $4.78 and a 52-week-low of $1.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.35.

