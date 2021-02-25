Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2021
Upgrades
- For Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW), Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. Lowe's Companies earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.94 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $180.67 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Lowe's Companies closed at $162.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Guggenheim, the prior rating for Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Square had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $283.19 and a 52-week-low of $32.33. At the end of the last trading period, Square closed at $237.32.
- HSBC upgraded the previous rating for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Nike had an EPS of $0.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current stock performance of Nike shows a 52-week-high of $147.95 and a 52-week-low of $60.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $135.56.
- For TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE), Benchmark upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TrueCar had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.47 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. At the end of the last trading period, TrueCar closed at $5.06.
- For Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD), Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Ardagh Group had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.70 and a 52-week-low of $9.20. Ardagh Group closed at $23.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Evoqua Water Technologies had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.08. At the end of the last trading period, Evoqua Water Technologies closed at $24.66.
- According to UBS, the prior rating for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, AstraZeneca showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AstraZeneca shows a 52-week-high of $64.94 and a 52-week-low of $36.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.10.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) from Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $100.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.83. Sunrun closed at $62.56 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Stifel downgraded the previous rating for Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Photronics had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.31. At the end of the last trading period, Photronics closed at $13.38.
- Gordon Haskett downgraded the previous rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, TJX Companies showed an EPS of $0.50, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $71.06 and a 52-week-low of $32.72. TJX Companies closed at $69.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC), MKM Partners downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Cimarex Energy showed an EPS of $0.89, compared to $1.18 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.60 and a 52-week-low of $12.15. Cimarex Energy closed at $60.80 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Norfolk Southern earned $2.64 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.55 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Norfolk Southern shows a 52-week-high of $264.11 and a 52-week-low of $112.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $261.53.
- For Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. In the fourth quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $3.90, compared to $4.77 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $379.00 and a 52-week-low of $173.26. Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $365.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM), Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Epizyme had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.61 and a 52-week-low of $9.90. At the end of the last trading period, Epizyme closed at $10.19.
- For NeoGenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO), Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, NeoGenomics showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NeoGenomics shows a 52-week-high of $61.57 and a 52-week-low of $20.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $54.34.
- According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) was changed from Outperform to Perform. AT&T earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.51 and a 52-week-low of $26.08. At the end of the last trading period, AT&T closed at $29.41.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) from Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.13. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $48.84. Verizon Communications closed at $57.13 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME), SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $1.06 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zymeworks shows a 52-week-high of $59.03 and a 52-week-low of $20.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.30.
- Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) from Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Pinnacle West Capital had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.57. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $103.31 and a 52-week-low of $60.05. Pinnacle West Capital closed at $73.11 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Ping Identity Holding showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.02. At the end of the last trading period, Ping Identity Holding closed at $32.52.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Lennox International showed an EPS of $2.89, compared to $2.45 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $319.77 and a 52-week-low of $163.40. At the end of the last trading period, Lennox International closed at $290.74.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tabula Rasa HealthCare had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.31 and a 52-week-low of $30.12. At the end of the last trading period, Tabula Rasa HealthCare closed at $45.65.
Initiations
- Stifel initiated coverage on Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Precigen is set to $13.00. For the third quarter, Precigen had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Precigen closed at $8.57 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler initiated coverage on I-MAB (NASDAQ:IMAB) with an Overweight rating. The price target for I-MAB is set to $75.00. NoneAt the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.55 and a 52-week-low of $11.05. I-MAB closed at $57.99 at the end of the last trading period.
