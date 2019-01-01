QQQ
GB Group PLC provides identity intelligence solutions through its three divisions Location, Identity and Fraud. It offers electronic ID Verification services, ID Registration, ID Engage and ID Trace and Investigate software and services. GB Group's technology supports customers in traditional banking, government, utilities, retail and transport as well as newly emerging industries such as eCommerce, online gaming, cryptocurrency and mobile payments. The company has a strong geographical presence in the United Kingdom, United States of America and Australia and generates revenues from the sale of software and rendering of services.

GB Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GB Group (GBGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GB Group's (GBGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GB Group.

Q

What is the target price for GB Group (GBGPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GBGPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GB Group (GBGPF)?

A

The stock price for GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) is $8.9001 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 18:23:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GB Group (GBGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GB Group.

Q

When is GB Group (OTCPK:GBGPF) reporting earnings?

A

GB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GB Group (GBGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GB Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GB Group (GBGPF) operate in?

A

GB Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.