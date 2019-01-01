|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GB Group.
The latest price target for GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) was reported by Stifel on February 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting GBGPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GB Group (OTCPK: GBGPF) is $8.9001 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 18:23:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GB Group.
GB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for GB Group.
GB Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.