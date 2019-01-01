Red Electrica owns and operates the Spanish electric transmission system. The company has acquired almost all of the nation's power grid, which other owners were forced to sell to it by government decree. Its activities are regulated by the National Energy Commission, which answers to the Spanish legislature. Red also operates a small fibre-optics network in Spain and has a growing Latin American infrastructure business. The group significantly increased its exposure to telecommunications by acquiring Spanish communications satellite operator Hispasat from Abertis in 2019.