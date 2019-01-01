QQQ
Red Electrica owns and operates the Spanish electric transmission system. The company has acquired almost all of the nation's power grid, which other owners were forced to sell to it by government decree. Its activities are regulated by the National Energy Commission, which answers to the Spanish legislature. Red also operates a small fibre-optics network in Spain and has a growing Latin American infrastructure business. The group significantly increased its exposure to telecommunications by acquiring Spanish communications satellite operator Hispasat from Abertis in 2019.

Red Electrica Corporacion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK: RDEIY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Red Electrica Corporacion's (RDEIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Red Electrica Corporacion.

Q

What is the target price for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK: RDEIY) was reported by Societe Generale on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RDEIY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY)?

A

The stock price for Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK: RDEIY) is $9.18 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:56:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 17, 2013 to stockholders of record on December 27, 2012.

Q

When is Red Electrica Corporacion (OTCPK:RDEIY) reporting earnings?

A

Red Electrica Corporacion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Red Electrica Corporacion.

Q

What sector and industry does Red Electrica Corporacion (RDEIY) operate in?

A

Red Electrica Corporacion is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.