QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.5 - 16.86
Vol / Avg.
3.1M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.49/2.81%
52 Wk
14.82 - 19.3
Mkt Cap
59.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.52
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
3.6B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 6, 2021, 6:18AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 5:48AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Household Products
European firms Reckitt & Coleman and Benckiser combined in 1999 to form Reckitt Benckiser, which recently rebranded to the corporate name Reckitt. The firm's products include a variety of household and personal-care brands, such as Calgon, Lysol, Finish, and Mucinex, many of which have the number-one or -two position in their categories. More recently, Reckitt has repositioned its portfolio, and has entered infant formula through the acquisition of Mead Johnson, expanded its consumer health presence by acquiring SSL International, Schiff Nutrition, and K-Y, and has exited the food industry. The firm operates in 60 countries and sells products in more than 200, generating around 40% of sales from emerging markets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Reckitt Benckiser Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK: RBGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Reckitt Benckiser Group's (RBGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Q

What is the target price for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK: RBGLY) was reported by Bernstein on July 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RBGLY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY)?

A

The stock price for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK: RBGLY) is $16.78 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Q

When is Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCPK:RBGLY) reporting earnings?

A

Reckitt Benckiser Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Reckitt Benckiser Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Reckitt Benckiser Group (RBGLY) operate in?

A

Reckitt Benckiser Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Household Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.