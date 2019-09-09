Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 9, 2019
Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. changed the rating for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ally Financial earned $0.97 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.23 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Ally Financial's stock last closed at $32.56 per share.
- Jefferies changed the rating for Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Chegg had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. Chegg's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $22.67. Chegg's stock last closed at $34.20 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Chipotle Mexican Grill showed an EPS of $3.99, compared to $2.87 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $848.84 and a 52-week-low of $383.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill's stock last closed at $836.27 per share.
- For Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Buy. For the third quarter, Energizer Holdings had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. Energizer Holdings's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.31 and a 52-week-low of $32.54. Energizer Holdings's stock last closed at $40.63 per share.
- JP Morgan upgraded the stock for Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR) from Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Entergy showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Entergy is at $11.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.90 and a 52-week-low of $78.99. Entergy's stock last closed at $113.55 per share.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $121.36. F5 Networks's stock last closed at $132.96 per share.
- Compass Point upgraded the stock for Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTC: FMCC) from Neutral to Buy. Federal Home Loan earned $0.08 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.10 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. Federal Home Loan's stock last closed at $2.57 per share.
- For Fannie Mae (OTC: FNMA), Compass Point upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, Fannie Mae had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.27 and a 52-week-low of $0.98. Fannie Mae's stock last closed at $2.71 per share.
- Pivotal Research changed the rating for Genesco Inc (NYSE: GCO) from Hold to Buy. Genesco earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Genesco's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.73 and a 52-week-low of $31.65. Genesco's stock last closed at $36.08 per share.
- For HealthEquity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, HealthEquity showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. HealthEquity's market cap stands at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.58 and a 52-week-low of $50.29. HealthEquity's stock last closed at $55.62 per share.
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) from Hold to Buy. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.72 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Las Vegas Sands is at $42.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.39. Las Vegas Sands's stock last closed at $56.21 per share.
- HSBC changed the rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, MercadoLibre had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.25). The stock has a 52-week-high of $698.98 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. MercadoLibre's stock last closed at $597.79 per share.
- For Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Mirati Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($1.26), compared to ($0.94) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.99 and a 52-week-low of $28.50. Mirati Therapeutics's stock last closed at $87.27 per share.
- RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE: NEM) from Underperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Newmont Goldcorp had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.23 and a 52-week-low of $29.06. Newmont Goldcorp's stock last closed at $38.65 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Neutral to Positive. NetApp earned $0.65 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.65 and a 52-week-low of $44.55. NetApp's stock last closed at $51.98 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Negative to Positive. In the fourth quarter, Nutanix showed an EPS of ($0.57), compared to ($0.11) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.68 and a 52-week-low of $17.74. Nutanix's stock last closed at $23.96 per share.
- Susquehanna changed the rating for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from Neutral to Positive. Pure Storage earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Pure Storage's outstanding shares is at $933.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Pure Storage's stock last closed at $17.12 per share.
- Cowen & Co. changed the rating for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Science Applications Intl earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. Science Applications Intl's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.19. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $83.08 per share.
Downgrades
- HSBC downgraded the stock for BRF SA (NYSE: BRFS) from Buy to Hold. BRF earned ($0.03) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $4.87. BRF's stock last closed at $9.12 per share.
- Pareto downgraded the stock for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Diamond Offshore Drilling had an EPS of ($0.99), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.33). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.25. Diamond Offshore Drilling's stock last closed at $7.36 per share.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, ETRADE Financial showed an EPS of $1.12, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.42 and a 52-week-low of $39.31. ETRADE Financial's stock last closed at $42.92 per share.
- Macquarie downgraded the stock for Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Neutral to Underperform. Fox earned $0.62 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.95 and a 52-week-low of $31.58. Fox's stock last closed at $34.23 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE: INXN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, InterXion Holding showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $82.48 and a 52-week-low of $50.05. InterXion Holding's stock last closed at $82.00 per share.
- Ladenburg Thalmann changed the rating for LiveXLive Media Inc (NASDAQ: LIVX) from Buy to Neutral. LiveXLive Media earned ($0.09) in the first quarter. LiveXLive Media's market cap stands at $258.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.23 and a 52-week-low of $1.92. LiveXLive Media's stock last closed at $1.93 per share.
- For Orange SA (NYSE: ORAN), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. Orange earned $0.34 in the second quarter. The current market cap for Orange is at $58.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.06 and a 52-week-low of $14.57. Orange's stock last closed at $15.06 per share.
- RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pivotal Software earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.06) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $8.03. Pivotal Software's stock last closed at $14.87 per share.
- Buckingham downgraded the stock for Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE: SAVE) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Spirit Airlines showed an EPS of $1.38, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.35 and a 52-week-low of $35.09. Spirit Airlines's stock last closed at $37.04 per share.
- For Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC), Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the second quarter, Santander Consumer USA had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The total market value of Santander Consumer USA's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.75 and a 52-week-low of $16.10. Santander Consumer USA's stock last closed at $26.57 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Neutral, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ADMS). The price target is set at $8.00 for Adamas Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Adamas Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of ($0.90), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.26). Adamas Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $544.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.27 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Adamas Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.85 per share.
- For Aspen Group Inc (NASDAQ: ASPU), Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Aspen Group showed an EPS of ($0.13), compared to ($0.04) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Aspen Group is at $22.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $3.58. Aspen Group's stock last closed at $4.74 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS). The price target is set at $35.00 for Altice USA. Altice USA earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Altice USA is at $13.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.89 and a 52-week-low of $14.49. Altice USA's stock last closed at $29.15 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFB). The price target is set at $18.00 for CrossFirst Bankshares. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. CrossFirst Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.50 per share.
- For CrossFirst Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: CFB), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.50 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. CrossFirst Bankshares's stock last closed at $14.50 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ: CVET). The price target is set at $11.00 for Covetrus. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.22. Covetrus's stock last closed at $13.36 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX). The price target is set at $277.00 for IDEXX Laboratories. For the second quarter, IDEXX Laboratories had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.23. The total market value of IDEXX Laboratories's outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $292.17 and a 52-week-low of $176.11. IDEXX Laboratories's stock last closed at $288.47 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on Kemper Corp (NYSE: KMPR). The price target is set at $87.00 for Kemper. For the second quarter, Kemper had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. Kemper's market cap stands at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.97 and a 52-week-low of $61.57. Kemper's stock last closed at $73.99 per share.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kura Sushi USA is set at $33.00. The total market value of Kura Sushi USA's outstanding shares is at $181.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.16 and a 52-week-low of $14.75. Kura Sushi USA's stock last closed at $23.35 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, KeyBanc initiated coverage on Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE: MUR). The price target is set at $24.00 for Murphy Oil. In the second quarter, Murphy Oil showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.53 and a 52-week-low of $17.04. Murphy Oil's stock last closed at $19.37 per share.
- For Perficient Inc (NASDAQ: PRFT), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Perficient had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. Perficient's market cap stands at $7.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.80 and a 52-week-low of $20.92. Perficient's stock last closed at $37.54 per share.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Rezolute Inc (OTC: RZLT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rezolute is set at $0.38. The current market cap for Rezolute is at $67.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $0.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.09. Rezolute's stock last closed at $0.18 per share.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Simply Good Foods is set at $35.00. In the third quarter, Simply Good Foods showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Simply Good Foods is at $953.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.37 and a 52-week-low of $16.55. Simply Good Foods's stock last closed at $29.89 per share.
- For Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SPRO), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the second quarter, Spero Therapeutics showed an EPS of ($0.74), compared to ($0.69) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.48 and a 52-week-low of $5.52. Spero Therapeutics's stock last closed at $9.98 per share.
