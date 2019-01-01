|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Federal National Mortgage.
The latest price target for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) was reported by Odeon Capital on September 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) is $0.7801 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 29, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2008.
Federal National Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Federal National Mortgage.
Federal National Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.