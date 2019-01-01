QQQ
Range
0.78 - 0.8
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/7.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.7 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
903.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
79.54
EPS
0
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Federal National Mortgage Association Fannie Mae is a nonbank financial services company. Its objective is to tear down barriers, lower costs, and increase the opportunities for homeownership and affordable rental housing for all Americans. The company operates in the secondary mortgage market by purchasing mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities, from mortgage market institutions, such as commercial banks, savings and loan associations, mortgage banking companies, securities dealers, and other investors. It has two business segments namely Single-Family and Multifamily. Most of the revenue is derived from the Single-Family segment.

Federal National Mortgage Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Federal National Mortgage's (FNMA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Federal National Mortgage.

Q

What is the target price for Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) was reported by Odeon Capital on September 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting FNMA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Federal National Mortgage (FNMA)?

A

The stock price for Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB: FNMA) is $0.7801 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 29, 2008 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2008.

Q

When is Federal National Mortgage (OTCQB:FNMA) reporting earnings?

A

Federal National Mortgage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Federal National Mortgage.

Q

What sector and industry does Federal National Mortgage (FNMA) operate in?

A

Federal National Mortgage is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.