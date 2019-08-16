Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 16, 2019
Upgrades
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the stock for Brinker International Inc (NYSE: EAT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Brinker International had an EPS of $1.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.19. The total market value of Brinker International's outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.61 and a 52-week-low of $36.44. Brinker International's stock last closed at $37.01 per share.
- For HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST), DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. HomeStreet earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for HomeStreet is at $321.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.96 and a 52-week-low of $20.50. HomeStreet's stock last closed at $25.25 per share.
- Northland changed the rating for Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Intel earned $0.89 in the first quarter, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intel's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.59 and a 52-week-low of $42.36. Intel's stock last closed at $45.70 per share.
- Argus changed the rating for Itron Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Itron had an EPS of $0.87, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. Itron's market cap stands at $2.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.09 and a 52-week-low of $44.34. Itron's stock last closed at $67.54 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Kratos Defense & Security showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kratos Defense & Security is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.08 and a 52-week-low of $11.91. Kratos Defense & Security's stock last closed at $18.10 per share.
- Wolfe Research upgraded the stock for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Southwest Airlines's outstanding shares is at $29.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $48.21 per share.
- Scotiabank changed the rating for Regency Centers Corp (NASDAQ: REG) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. In the first quarter, Regency Centers showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $70.26 and a 52-week-low of $55.50. Regency Centers's stock last closed at $65.04 per share.
- For Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB), Chardan Capital upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Solid Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.76), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.52). Solid Biosciences's market cap stands at $321.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.54 and a 52-week-low of $4.32. Solid Biosciences's stock last closed at $6.15 per share.
- Loop Capital changed the rating for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX) from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, TJX Companies had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The current market cap for TJX Companies is at $53.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $57.15 and a 52-week-low of $41.49. TJX Companies's stock last closed at $50.20 per share.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE: ADS) from Buy to Hold. Alliance Data Systems earned $3.83 in the second quarter, compared to $5.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $250.27 and a 52-week-low of $133.56. Alliance Data Systems's stock last closed at $152.50 per share.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Buy to Hold. Applied Materials earned $0.74 in the third quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. Applied Materials's market cap stands at $42.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.42 and a 52-week-low of $28.79. Applied Materials's stock last closed at $47.16 per share.
- For Bombardier Inc (OTC: BDRBF), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Bombardier showed an EPS of ($0.04), compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.69 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Bombardier's stock last closed at $1.20 per share.
- KeyBanc changed the rating for BEST Inc (NYSE: BEST) from Overweight to Sector Weight. In the second quarter, BEST showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to ($0.02) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of BEST's outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.58 and a 52-week-low of $3.77. BEST's stock last closed at $4.17 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) from Neutral to Underperform. The current market cap for BHP Gr is at $128.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.02 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. BHP Gr's stock last closed at $49.31 per share.
- For Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX), Scotiabank downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, Brixmor Property Group had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The current market cap for Brixmor Property Group is at $5.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.20 and a 52-week-low of $14.11. Brixmor Property Group's stock last closed at $18.39 per share.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE: CHRA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Charah Solutions had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.13. Charah Solutions's market cap stands at $137.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.76 and a 52-week-low of $3.18. Charah Solutions's stock last closed at $3.28 per share.
- For Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. For the second quarter, Hexcel had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The total market value of Hexcel's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.63 and a 52-week-low of $53.50. Hexcel's stock last closed at $80.49 per share.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock for PetMed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) from Buy to Hold. PetMed Express earned $0.26 in the first quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. PetMed Express's market cap stands at $320.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.90 and a 52-week-low of $15.00. PetMed Express's stock last closed at $15.68 per share.
- Scotiabank changed the rating for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE: SLG) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. SL Green Realty earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.69 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for SL Green Realty is at $10.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $106.53 and a 52-week-low of $75.45. SL Green Realty's stock last closed at $78.20 per share.
- For Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Tapestry showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
- Piper Jaffray changed the rating for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Overweight to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Tapestry showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.60 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
- Oppenheimer downgraded the stock for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
- MKM Partners downgraded the stock for Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Tapestry had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.83 and a 52-week-low of $18.54. Tapestry's stock last closed at $19.35 per share.
- Craig-Hallum changed the rating for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ: TRUP) from Buy to Hold. Trupanion earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.26 and a 52-week-low of $22.38. Trupanion's stock last closed at $29.19 per share.
- Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE: WLL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Whiting Petroleum earned ($0.28) in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. Whiting Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.17 and a 52-week-low of $8.08. Whiting Petroleum's stock last closed at $8.25 per share.
Initiations
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) with a Buy rating. For the second quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $1.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.66. Avery Dennison's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.65 and a 52-week-low of $82.89. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $111.61 per share.
- For BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB), Macquarie initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the first quarter, BlackBerry had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. BlackBerry's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.57. BlackBerry's stock last closed at $6.68 per share.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) with a Buy rating. The price target for DocuSign is set at $52.00. In the first quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of DocuSign's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.35 and a 52-week-low of $35.06. DocuSign's stock last closed at $44.13 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT). The price target is set at $10.00 for Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Goodyear Tire & Rubber earned $0.25 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Goodyear Tire & Rubber's outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.85 and a 52-week-low of $10.97. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's stock last closed at $11.11 per share.
- With a rating of Underweight, JP Morgan initiated coverage on iQIYI Inc (NASDAQ: IQ). The price target is set at $14.00 for iQIYI. In the first quarter, iQIYI earned ($0.35). The current market cap for iQIYI is at $12.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.46 and a 52-week-low of $14.35. iQIYI's stock last closed at $16.97 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Livongo Health Inc (NASDAQ: LVGO). The price target is set at $40.00 for Livongo Health. The current market cap for Livongo Health is at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.68 and a 52-week-low of $31.60. Livongo Health's stock last closed at $34.03 per share.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mercury Systems is set at $75.00. In the fourth quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. Mercury Systems's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.16. Mercury Systems's stock last closed at $82.84 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The price target is set at $103.00 for Merck & Co. Merck & Co earned $1.30 in the second quarter, compared to $1.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Merck & Co's outstanding shares is at $115.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. Merck & Co's stock last closed at $83.46 per share.
