Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 27, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Neutral to Buy. Owens-Corning shares rose 0.1% to $54.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt upgraded Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) from Sell to Neutral. Applied Optoelectronics rose 14.7% to $10.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Sector Weight to Overweight. KB Home rose 6.4% to $25.02 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE: DRH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Diamondrock Hospitality shares fell 0.5% to $9.93 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital upgraded AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) from Market Perform to Outperform. Anglogold Ashanti shares rose 2.6% to $17.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Market Perform to Outperform. CenturyLink shares rose 2.7% to $11.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) from Hold to Buy. Arch Capital shares rose 0.2% to $35.35 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) from Neutral to Overweight. Grifols rose 1% to $20.09 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) from Neutral to Sell. Ross Stores shares fell 2.4% to $99.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Patterson-UTI Energy rose 2.7% to close at $12.14 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) from Hold to Sell. WR Berkley shares rose 1% to $65.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Northcoast Research downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from Buy to Neutral. Brunswick shares rose 0.4% to close at $45.31 on Wednesday.
  • National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Canadian Pacific Railway shares fell 0.4% to close at $233.71 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Neutral to Sell. Nordstrom shares fell 3% to $31.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE: TRV) from Hold to Sell. Travelers shares fell 1.1% to $147.11 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc downgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Lincoln Electric shares fell 0.1% to close at $80.13 on Wednesday.
  • UBS downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE: PAC) from Neutral to Sell. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco shares rose 0.7% to close at $108.36 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from Neutral to Sell. FactSet Research shares fell 3.2% to $280.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Gabelli & Co. initiated coverage on Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Schlumberger is set to $55. Schlumberger closed at $39.02 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NVIDIA is set to $184. NVIDIA shares closed at $159.26 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Planet Fitness is set to $80. Planet Fitness closed at $71.65 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Turbine is set to $6. Digital Turbine shares closed at $4.68 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Chart Industries is set to $90. Chart Industries shares closed at $71.91 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) with an Outperform rating. Aptiv shares closed at $78.92 on Wednesday.
  • Wedbush initiated coverage on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Intel is set to $37.5. Intel shares closed at $48.19 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BMO Capital initiated coverage on Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Encompass Health is set to $72. Encompass Health shares closed at $60.94 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE: NOMD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nomad Foods is set to $25. Nomad Foods closed at $20.34 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for GM is set to $48. General Motors shares closed at $38.13 on Wednesday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

