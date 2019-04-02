Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 2, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Hold to Buy. Laboratory Corp shares rose 0.8 percent to $156.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Exelon shares rose 0.8 percent to $50.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ: TWNK) from Hold to Buy. Hostess Brands shares rose 3 percent to $13.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at BTIG Research upgraded AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) from Neutral to Buy. AtriCure shares rose 2.16 percent to close at $27.37 on Monday.
- B. Riley FBR upgraded EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) from Hold to Buy. EMCORE shares rose 6.7 percent to $3.91 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) from Hold to Buy. Quest shares rose 1 percent to $91.01 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse upgraded Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) from Neutral to Outperform. CommScope rose 5.5 percent to $23.45 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ: QRVO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Qorvo shares rose 1.4 percent to $74.25 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) from Hold to Buy. Amphenol shares rose 1 percent to $98.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN) from Neutral to Sell. AstraZeneca shares fell 1.3 percent to $40.73 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) from Buy to Neutral. Coty shares fell 0.3 percent to $11.25 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC downgraded Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ: RYAAY) from Buy to Hold. Ryanair shares fell 2.8 percent to $73.00 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE: EXP) from Buy to Neutral. Eagle Materials shares fell 0.3 percent to $83.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Outperform to Neutral. Alcoa shares closed at $29.46 on Monday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) from Buy to Neutral. Wingstop shares fell 1.7 percent to close at $74.74 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Pacific Biosciences shares fell 1 percent to $7.24 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Care.com Inc (NYSE: CRCM) from Buy to Neutral. Care.com shares fell 3.4 percent to $17.83 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) from Buy to Neutral. DowDuPont shares fell 32.5 percent to $36.74 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) with a Neutral rating. Rayonier shares closed at $31.74 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Netflix is set to $350. Netflix shares closed at $366.96 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Teledyne Technologies is set to $265. Teledyne Technologies shares closed at $240.21 on Monday.
- Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) with a Buy rating. Disney closed at $112.51 on Monday.
- Analysts at Cross Research initiated coverage on LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) with a Buy rating. LYFT shares closed at $69.01 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intuitive Surgical is set to $630. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $575.54 on Monday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD) with an Equal-Weight rating. Anheuser Busch Inbev shares closed at $83.64 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE: QTWO) with an Outperform rating. Q2 Holdings shares closed at $69.71 on Monday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lovesac Co (NASDAQ: LOVE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lovesac is set to $38. Lovesac shares closed at $28.41 on Monday.
- Analysts at Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Roku is set to $63. Roku closed at $69.11 on Monday.
