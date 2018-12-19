Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Jefferies upgraded Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) from Underperform to Hold. Shake Shack fell 1.46 percent to close at $45.08 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) from Hold to Buy. Xylem shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $64.39 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital upgraded Sealed Air Corp (NYSE: SEE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sealed Air shares rose 0.4 percent to $34.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) from Market Perform to Outperform. Rent-A-Center shares gained 6.3 percent to $13.85 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from Neutral to Overweight. Medtronic Southern shares rose 0.16 percent to close at $92.00 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ: MASI) from Neutral to Overweight. Masimo shares gained 0.39 percent to close at $105.25 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup upgraded FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ: FGEN) from Neutral to Buy. FibroGen shares rose 3.8 percent to $41.00 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Outperform. Baker Hughes shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $21.22 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) from Hold to Buy. Curtiss-Wright shares gained 0.2 percent to $104.02 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Neutral to Buy. Darden shares fell 0.05 percent to $103.80 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Credit Suisse downgraded FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from Outperform to Neutral. FTS International shares fell 0.12 percent to close at $8.23 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE: SF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Stifel Financial shares dropped 2.16 percent to close at $40.81 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) from Buy to Hold. NOW shares dropped 0.67 percent to close at $11.78 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE: CJ) from Outperform to Neutral. C&J Energy shares dropped 0.14 percent to close at $14.69 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) from Outperform to Neutral. Core Laboratories shares fell 3.77 percent to close at $64.24 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) from Neutral to Sell. Alkermes shares dropped 3.43 percent to close at $31.82 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE: CIR) from Buy to Hold. Circor shares fell 2.5 percent to $24.39 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Analog Devices shares rose 0.85 percent to close at $88.05 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Micron shares fell 8.4 percent to $31.24 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) from Buy to Hold. Gardner Denver shares fell 1.2 percent to $20.35 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on WP Carey Inc (NYSE: WPC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for WP Carey is set to $73. WP Carey shares closed at $69.19 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Autodesk is set to $163. Autodesk shares closed at $130.58 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Kennedy-Wilson is set to $25. Kennedy-Wilson shares closed at $18.87 on Tuesday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Galapagos NV/S ADR (NASDAQ: GLPG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Galapagos is set to $130. Galapagos shares closed at $97.86 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with a Buy rating. The price target for PTC is set to $105. PTC closed at $83.53 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set to $237. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $177.10 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ameresco is set to $17.50. Ameresco closed at $14.69 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cellectis SA (NASDAQ: CLLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cellectis is set to $25. Cellectis shares closed at $17.75 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Okta is set to $62. Okta shares closed at $62.76 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Hold rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $47. Match Group closed at $41.95 on Tuesday.
