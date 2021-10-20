fbpx

28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

byCraig Jones
October 20, 2021 6:45 am
On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.”

He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks.

“That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented.

See Also: Are Stock Trading Apps Creating A New Generation Of Gambling Addicts?

Cramer recommended the following stocks to benefit from inflation:

Energy

  • Chevron (NYSE:CVX)
  • Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)
  • Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)
  • Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)
  • Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)
  • Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)
  • Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

Banks

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS)
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)

Tech

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)
  • Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)
  • Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)
  • Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)
  • ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)
  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)
  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)
  • CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)
  • Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP)
  • Facebook (NYSE:FB)

Big Pharma

  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)
  • Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY)
  • Photo: Jim Cramer / Tulane Public Relations

