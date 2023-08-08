Small-Cap Slide Ahead? US Stocks Set For Weaker Open On Inflation Anxiety: Analysts Warn 'Mild' Recession Still Likely

Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may pull back notably at the open on Tuesday. The reversal comes after the major indices charted a recovery on Monday despite the underlying anxieties. The earnings news flow will likely be the driver of the market, given the absence of any market-moving economic data. Oil’s pullback amid weak China trade data could weigh on the energy space, while the U.S. inflation data due on Thursday should serve to keep the mood cautious.

Cues From Monday's Trading:

Stocks advanced on Monday, as positive earnings and optimism concerning inflation data prompted traders to return to their buying ways. In the run-up to the session, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indices were down for four straight sessions.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Industrials hovered above the unchanged line throughout the session. After showing nervousness until early afternoon trading, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite firmed up and stayed in the green for the remainder of the session.

Small-caps, meanwhile, underperformed and barely finished above the flat line.

A majority of stocks advanced on Monday, with communication services and financial stock seeing marked strength.

US Index Performance On Monday

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite +0.61% 13,994.40 S&P 500 Index +0.90% 4,518.44 Dow Industrials +1.16% 35,473.13 Russell 2000 +0.08% 1,958.94

Analyst Color:

Stocks have moved a bit past what is justified by fundamentals, said LPL Financial analysts Jeffrey Buchbinder and Quincy Krosby. The analysts, however, acknowledged the economy's impressive resilience.

“The July jobs report fits the soft landing narrative, though a mild and short-lived recession beginning within the next six to nine months still appears more likely than not,” they said.

Factoring in an “increasingly likely” Fed pause in September, the analysts said they recommended a “neutral tactical allocation to equities, with a modest overweight to fixed income funded from cash.”

LPL favored developed international equities over emerging markets and large caps over small caps, and maintained the industrials sector as its top overall sector pick, they added.

Futures Today

Futures Performance On Tuesday

Futures Performance (+/-) Nasdaq 100 -0.51% S&P 500 -0.44% Dow -0.39% R2K -1.14%

In premarket trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY declined 0.54% to $448.29 and the Invesco QQQ ETF QQQ fell 0.50% to $373.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Upcoming Economic Data:

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker, who is also a member of the Federal Open Market Committee, is scheduled to speak at 8:15 a.m. EDT.

The Commerce Department is scheduled to release its trade balance report for June at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Economists expect the trade deficit to narrow from $69 billion in May to $65 billion in June.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, also a FOMC member, will make a public appearance at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

The Commerce Department will release its wholesale trade and inventory report for June at 10 a.m. EDT. Wholesale sales may have risen 0.3% month-over-month in June, reversing the 0.2% drop seen in May. Wholesale inventories are expected to have declined by 0.3%, the same pace as in the previous month.

The Treasury will auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. EDT and 3-year notes at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The Energy Information Administration will release its short-term energy market report at 12 p.m. EDT.

Stocks In Focus:

Lucid Group , Inc. LCID moved up over 1.70% in premarket trading in reaction to its quarterly results.

, moved up over 1.70% in premarket trading in reaction to its quarterly results. Paramount Global PARA gained over 2.75%, also on earnings. Among the other companies reacting to earnings include education stock Chegg, Inc. CHGG , which jumped over 21%, and Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND , which slumped about 15%.

gained over 2.75%, also on earnings. Among the other companies reacting to earnings include education stock Chegg, Inc. , which jumped over 21%, and Beyond Meat, Inc. , which slumped about 15%. Eli Lilly & Co. LLY , Fox Corp. FOXA , Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. EXPD , GlobalFoundries, Inc. GFS , Novavax, Inc. NVAX , UPS, Inc, UPS and Warner Music Group Corp. WMG are among the notable companies reporting their earnings before the market open.

, , , , Novavax, Inc. , UPS, Inc, and Warner Music Group Corp. are among the notable companies reporting their earnings before the market open. Those reporting after the close include Akamai Technologies, Inc. AKAM , Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN , Twilio, Inc. TWLO , Upstart Holdings, Inc. UPST and Lyft, Inc. LYFT .

Commodities, Bonds, Other Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures slumped 1.68% to $80.56% in early European session on Tuesday, with weak China trade data acting as a drag. This comes on top of the 1.24% pullback on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note retreated and traded down 0.082 percentage points to 3.996%.

The Asian markets showed listlessness as traders digested the Chinese trade data, which revealed that both exports and imports fell much more than expected. The market participants also looked ahead to the U.S. inflation data due on Thursday.

European stocks fell sharply in late-morning trading on Thursday.

