Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wix.com WIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $369.35 million.

• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $385.39 million.

• Lightning eMotors ZEV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.15 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.

• Edap TMS EDAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.

• Target TGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion.

• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.30 million.

• Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $953.39 million.

• TJX Companies TJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion.

• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.

• WalkMe WKME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.05 million.

• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.

• Riskified RSKD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.75 million.

• Dynatrace DT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $304.96 million.

• Arqit Quantum ARQQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Triumph Group TGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $345.97 million.

• Arbe Robotics ARBE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $441.16 million.

• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $543.09 million.

• voxeljet VJET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.

• Viasat VSAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.49 per share on revenue of $672.77 million.

• Hawkins HWKN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• FinVolution Gr FINV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.83 million.

• Cisco Systems CSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion.

• IBEX IBEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $141.57 million.

• Williams Ind Servs WLMS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.

• Zenvia ZENV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• DLocal DLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $132.88 million.

• Synopsys SNPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Bowlero BOWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $300.51 million.

• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

