Earnings Scheduled For May 17, 2023

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Wix.com WIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $369.35 million.
• Jack In The Box JACK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $385.39 million.
• Lightning eMotors ZEV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $4.15 per share on revenue of $6.07 million.
• Edap TMS EDAP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $14.91 million.
• Target TGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $25.29 billion.
• Kamada KMDA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $34.30 million.
• Aesthetic Medical Intl AIH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings ARCO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $953.39 million.
• TJX Companies TJX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $11.82 billion.
• RLX Technology RLX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• BrainsWay BWAY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.29 million.
• WalkMe WKME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.05 million.
• Innoviz Technologies INVZ is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $1.50 million.
• Riskified RSKD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $68.75 million.
• Dynatrace DT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $304.96 million.
• Arqit Quantum ARQQ is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Triumph Group TGI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $345.97 million.
• Arbe Robotics ARBE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $420 thousand.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Boot Barn Holdings BOOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $441.16 million.
• StoneCo STNE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $543.09 million.
• voxeljet VJET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $6.22 million.
• Viasat VSAT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $9.49 per share on revenue of $672.77 million.
• Hawkins HWKN is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• FinVolution Gr FINV is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Sociedad Quimica Y Minera SQM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.05 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• ZTO Express (Cayman) ZTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.
• Grindrod Shipping Hldgs GRIN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $37.83 million.
• Cisco Systems CSCO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $14.39 billion.
• IBEX IBEX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $141.57 million.
• Williams Ind Servs WLMS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $76.50 million.
• Zenvia ZENV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• DLocal DLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $132.88 million.
• Synopsys SNPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.46 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.
• Bowlero BOWL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $300.51 million.
• Take-Two Interactive TTWO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.
