Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• AutoZone AZO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $25.27 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.
• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Couchbase BASE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.
• Ferguson FERG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.
• Alico ALCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.
• Barnes & Noble Education BNED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $675.01 million.
• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.
• J.Jill JILL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $148.40 million.
• Conn's CONN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $315.55 million.
• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• IES Hldgs IESC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Toll Brothers TOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
• ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.75 million.
• Skillsoft SKIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $142.83 million.
• SentinelOne S is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.96 million.
• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $156.05 million.
• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $107.73 million.
• Avid Bioservices CDMO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $206.76 million.
• Guidewire Software GWRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $191.82 million.
• AeroVironment AVAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $113.24 million.
• Zuora ZUO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.21 million.
• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.
• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $145.41 million.
• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $473.62 million.
• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $303.39 million.
• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $459.44 million.
• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
