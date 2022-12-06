Earnings Scheduled For December 6, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• AutoZone AZO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $25.27 per share on revenue of $3.86 billion.

• D-MARKET Electronic HEPS is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Couchbase BASE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $36.65 million.

• Ferguson FERG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.78 per share on revenue of $7.72 billion.

• Alico ALCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.90 million.

• Barnes & Noble Education BNED is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $675.01 million.

• Signet Jewelers SIG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• J.Jill JILL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $148.40 million.

• Conn's CONN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $315.55 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• CSP CSPI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• IES Hldgs IESC is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Toll Brothers TOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.01 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• ZeroFox Holdings ZFOX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $39.75 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $142.83 million.

• SentinelOne S is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $110.96 million.

• Sprinklr CXM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $156.05 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $107.73 million.

• Avid Bioservices CDMO is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• HealthEquity HQY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $206.76 million.

• Guidewire Software GWRE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $191.82 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $113.24 million.

• Zuora ZUO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $100.21 million.

• Casey's General Stores CASY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.16 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion.

• Smith & Wesson Brands SWBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $145.41 million.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $473.62 million.

• MongoDB MDB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $303.39 million.

• Stitch Fix SFIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.47 per share on revenue of $459.44 million.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America ODC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

