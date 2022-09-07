Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $594.78 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $697.72 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Academy Sports ASO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $501.60 million.

• NIO NIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• REV Group REVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $592.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Skillsoft SKIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $184.63 million.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Verint Systems VRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.

• Copart CPRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $874.72 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $108.46 million.

• Yext YEXT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.60 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $340.70 million.

• Couchbase BASE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.

• Phreesia PHR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $65.86 million.

• Intapp INTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.46 million.

• ReneSola SOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.92 million.

• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Casey's General Stores CASY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $432.91 million.

• Asana ASAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $127.24 million.

