ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2022

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 7, 2022 5:01 AM | 3 min read
Earnings Scheduled For September 7, 2022

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• G-III Apparel Group GIII is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $594.78 million.

• Korn Ferry KFY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $697.72 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Academy Sports ASO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• John Wiley & Sons WLY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $501.60 million.

• NIO NIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• REV Group REVG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $592.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Skillsoft SKIL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $184.63 million.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.20 million.

• Verint Systems VRNT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $225.50 million.

• Copart CPRT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $874.72 million.

• Descartes Systems Gr DSGX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $108.46 million.

• Yext YEXT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.60 million.

• Torrid Holdings CURV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $340.70 million.

• Couchbase BASE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $35.87 million.

• Phreesia PHR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $65.86 million.

• Intapp INTA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $71.46 million.

• ReneSola SOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.40 million.

• AeroVironment AVAV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.92 million.

• GameStop GME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Casey's General Stores CASY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.34 per share on revenue of $4.54 billion.

• Dave & Buster's Enter PLAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $432.91 million.

• Asana ASAN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $127.24 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BZI-UEEarnings ScheduledEarnings