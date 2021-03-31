 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2021 4:26am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.62 million.

• Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.55 million.

• Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.72 per share on revenue of $776.08 million.

• Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.09 per share on revenue of $450.00 thousand.

• Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Auris Medical Holding (NASDAQ:EARS) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2020.

• MMA Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:MMAC) is estimated to report earnings for its Fiscal Year 2020.

• San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $446.41 million.

• Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:WLMS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $69.57 million.

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $660.00 million.

• MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.28 million.

• Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $35.53 billion.

• BiomX Inc. COmmon Stock (AMEX:PHGE) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $328.69 million.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $8.08 per share on revenue of $99.80 million.

• Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $36.57 million.

• Ever-Glory Intl Gr (NASDAQ:EVK) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $50.91 million.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.29 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $659.93 million.

• CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Remark Holdings (NASDAQ:MARK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.41 million.

• Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $6.23 million.

• GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $95.64 million.

• Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $377.05 million.

• Verb Tech (NASDAQ:VERB) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $3.22 million.

• Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $344.66 million.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $22.43 million.

• Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ:CWCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $18.50 million.

• Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.46 million.

• Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $6.23 billion.

• Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $53.28 million.

• Novagold Resources Inc. (AMEX:NG) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $4.65 million.

• Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $15.66 million.

• Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $23.49 million.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UE Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

