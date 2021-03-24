 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 4:29am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $126.06 million.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $54.00 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.93 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $51.97 million.

• Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $872.50 million.

• Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $61.04 million.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.45 billion.

• Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $805.23 million.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $455.13 million.

• FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.67 per share on revenue of $51.20 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $78.15 million.

• Strata Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $6.69 million.

• Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.08 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $120.00 thousand.

• Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $680.10 million.

• Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.26 million.

• RH (NYSE:RH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.76 per share on revenue of $797.66 million.

• Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $113.30 million.

• Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $60.89 million.

• Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $86.50 million.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.82 million.

• Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:NAVB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $78.21 million.

• QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $253.90 million.

• Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $159.70 million.

• Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $5.80 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $120.32 million.

 

