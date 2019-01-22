Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.17 billion.
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
- The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.
- UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $577.97 million.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $992.43 million.
- GATX Corporation (NASDAQ: GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $347.82 million.
- MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $162.52 million.
- Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $664.57 million.
- Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: UBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $130.95 million.
- HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $103.04 million.
- Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.
- Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $193.62 million.
- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $64.28 million.
- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $303.92 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion.
- TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
- Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
- Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $713.64 million.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $250.80 million.
- Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $347.01 million.
- First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $174.02 million.
- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.37 million.
- CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $228.80 million.
- Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.
