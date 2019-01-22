Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For January 22, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2019 4:01am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $2.94 billion.
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $20.17 billion.
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.88 billion.
  • Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.1 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.
  • The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $6.74 billion.
  • UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $6.95 billion.
  • Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.66 billion.
  • New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $577.97 million.
  • Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $992.43 million.
  • GATX Corporation (NASDAQ: GATX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $347.82 million.
  • MB Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $162.52 million.
  • Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $664.57 million.
  • Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: UBSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $130.95 million.
  • HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $103.04 million.
  • Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $127.08 million.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $193.62 million.
  • PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $64.28 million.
  • F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $303.92 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $4.84 per share on revenue of $21.75 billion.
  • TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $7.08 billion.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $713.64 million.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.6 per share on revenue of $492.65 million.
  • K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $250.80 million.
  • Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $347.01 million.
  • First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $174.02 million.
  • United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $138.37 million.
  • CONMED Corporation (NASDAQ: CNMD) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $228.80 million.
  • Navient Corporation (NASDAQ: NAVI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.

