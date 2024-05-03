Amgen Posts Upbeat Results, Joins OneSpan, Paylocity Holding, MercadoLibre And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 400 points on Friday.

Shares of Amgen Inc. AMGN rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Also, the company announced a $50 million milestone payment from Royalty Pharma.

Amgen reported quarterly earnings of $3.96 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.87 by 2.33%. The company said EPS decreased by 1% due to higher operating and interest expenses driven by the Horizon acquisition, partially offset by higher revenues, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company reported quarterly sales of $7.447 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $7.436 billion and represents a 21.98% increase over sales of $6.105 billion in the same period last year.

Amgen shares surged 12.2% to $312.45 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc . TNDM jumped 27.4% to $46.57 after the comapny reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

WideOpenWest, Inc. WOW shares surged 26.1% to $4.7790 after the company received an unsolicited non-binding preliminary proposal from DigitalBridge Investments and various Crestview entities to purchase all of the outstanding shares of WOW! that Crestview does not currently own for $4.80 per share in cash.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO surged 24.8% to $10.73 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST jumped 22.8% to $39.31 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC surged 22.1% to $6.42 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter revenue results and issued second-quarter revenue guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

Clearfield, Inc. CLFD surged 21.8% to $38.89 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter results and increased its repurchase authorization.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. RMAX surged 21% to $8.66 following upbeat quarterly results.

Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX shares rose 20.7% to $8.19 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

ModivCare Inc. MODV rose 19.8% to $26.33 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.

OneSpan Inc. OSPN shares gained 19.6% to $13.09 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS and sales.

IES Holdings, Inc. IESC gained 19% to $162.91 following second-quarter results.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. ATGE rose 16.2% to $60.71 following upbeat quarterly results.

Paylocity Holding Corporation PCTY gained 16% to $173.49 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. The Board of Directors approve a $500 million share repurchase program.

MasTec, Inc. MTZ surged 14% to $103.86 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

CG Oncology, Inc. CGON gained 14% to $45.07.

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 11.2% to $9.97 after the company announced it signed an exclusive global arrangement with the Serum Institute of India. The company will be supplied with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin.

MercadoLibre, Inc. MELI surged 10.3% to $1,661.60 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Tidewater Inc. TDW rose 9.8% to $103.13 following upbeat results.

Sunrun Inc. RUN gained 9.4% to $11.98.

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH rose 9% to $115.59.

Universal Display Corporation OLED gained 8.6% to $169.84 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

XPO, Inc. XPO gained 7.4% to $116.96 following better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG gained 6.7% to $3,705.00 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Apple Inc. AAPL rose 6.4% to $184.09 after the company reported better reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter.

Workiva Inc. WK gained 5.9% to $84.76 following strong quarterly earnings and upbeat EPS guidance.

