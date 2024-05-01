Powell Industries Posts Upbeat Results, Joins A10 Networks, Garmin, DuPont And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 50 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. POWL rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

Powell Industries posted GAAP earnings of $2.75 per share, beating market estimates of $1.77 per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $255.108 million versus expectations of $201.447 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Powell Industries shares jumped 23.2% to $176.16 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today's session.

Rocky Brands, Inc . RCKY shares jumped 31.6% to $33.93 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. shares jumped 31.6% to $33.93 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. TransMedics Group, Inc . TMDX shares climbed 28% to $120.26 after the company raised its 2024 guidance.

. shares climbed 28% to $120.26 after the company raised its 2024 guidance. Surmodics, Inc . SRDX rose 27.2% to $32.69 following strong quarterly results.

. rose 27.2% to $32.69 following strong quarterly results. CareDx, Inc CDNA shares gained 23.4% to $9.59. CareDx is expected to report financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the closing bell on Thursday, May 9.

shares gained 23.4% to $9.59. CareDx is expected to report financial results for the first quarter 2024 after the closing bell on Thursday, May 9. TG Therapeutics, Inc . TGTX rose 21.7% to $16.64 following a first-quarter revenue beat and increased 2024 Briumvi US net product revenue outlook.

. rose 21.7% to $16.64 following a first-quarter revenue beat and increased 2024 Briumvi US net product revenue outlook. New York Community Bancorp, Inc . NYCB jumped 20% to $3.1887 following quarterly results.

. jumped 20% to $3.1887 following quarterly results. Bio-Techne Corporation TECH rose 20.1% to $75.89 following upbeat quarterly results.

rose 20.1% to $75.89 following upbeat quarterly results. Inari Medical, Inc . NARI shares gained 19.1% to $44.47 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.

. shares gained 19.1% to $44.47 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued FY24 revenue guidance above estimates. LendingClub Corporation LC surged 18% to $8.87.

surged 18% to $8.87. A10 Networks, Inc . ATEN climbed 17.7% to $15.38 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

. climbed 17.7% to $15.38 following better-than-expected quarterly results. Pinterest, Inc PINS gained 17.5% to $39.29 following strong first-quarter earnings and upbeat second-quarter guidance.

gained 17.5% to $39.29 following strong first-quarter earnings and upbeat second-quarter guidance. Root, Inc. ROOT shares gained 17.2% to $81.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

shares gained 17.2% to $81.66 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results. LendingClub Corporation LC rose 17.2% to $8.82 following upbeat earnings.

rose 17.2% to $8.82 following upbeat earnings. UFP Technologies, Inc . UFPT gained 13.8% to $234.34 following upbeat earnings.

. gained 13.8% to $234.34 following upbeat earnings. Stagwell Inc. STGW rose 13.1% to $6.73 following upbeat earnings.

rose 13.1% to $6.73 following upbeat earnings. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc . CHEF gained 11.5% to $36.89 following strong quarterly earnings.

. gained 11.5% to $36.89 following strong quarterly earnings. Garmin Ltd. GRMN climbed 11% to $160.40 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and affirmed FY24 adjusted EPS and sales guidance, which is above estimates.

climbed 11% to $160.40 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and affirmed FY24 adjusted EPS and sales guidance, which is above estimates. Amcor plc AMCR gained 10% to $9.84 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and updated guidance.

gained 10% to $9.84 after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results and updated guidance. Trinity Industries, Inc . TRN rose 9.4% to $28.48 following upbeat earnings.

. rose 9.4% to $28.48 following upbeat earnings. Axos Financial, Inc. AX surged 9.3% to $55.31 following better-than-expected earnings.

surged 9.3% to $55.31 following better-than-expected earnings. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd . AXTA gained 9.2% to $34.32 following better-than-expected quarterly results.

. gained 9.2% to $34.32 following better-than-expected quarterly results. Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS climbed 8.1% to $92.61 on strong quarterly earnings.

climbed 8.1% to $92.61 on strong quarterly earnings. DuPont de Nemours, Inc . DD rose 8.1% to $78.39 as the company reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 sales decline of 3% year-over-year to $2.931 billion, beating the consensus of $2.813 billion.

. rose 8.1% to $78.39 as the company reported a first-quarter fiscal 2024 sales decline of 3% year-over-year to $2.931 billion, beating the consensus of $2.813 billion. Clean Harbors, Inc. CLH gained 8% to $204.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

gained 8% to $204.59 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc . DOCN gained 7.7% to $35.38 after it was announced the stock will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

. gained 7.7% to $35.38 after it was announced the stock will join the S&P SmallCap 600. LivaNova PLC LIVN gained 7.4% to $59.86 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised FY24 forecast. United Therapeutics Corporation UTHR gained 6.2% to $248.95 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Lemonade, Inc. LMND shares rose 6% to $18.26 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and raised its FY24 revenue guidance above estimates.