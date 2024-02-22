NICE Posts Upbeat Earnings, Joins FTI Consulting, NVIDIA, Moderna And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

Loading... Loading...

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more 2% on Thursday.

Shares of NICE Ltd. NICE rose sharply during Thursday’s session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued FY24 guidance above estimates.

NICE reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 revenue growth of 9.6% year-over-year to $623.19 million, beating the consensus of $618.51 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $2.36 compared to $2.04 in the prior year, beating the consensus of $2.28.

NICE shares jumped 10.4% to $249.39 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Root, Inc. ROOT shares shares rose 40.8% to $12.21 after posting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Novavax, Inc. NVAX gained 34.7% to $5.36. Novavax has reached a settlement related to the 2021 advance purchase agreement for Novavax's prototype Covid-19 vaccine (NVX-COV2373).

Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV climbed 27.6% to $15.00 following upbeat earnings.

Outset Medical, Inc. OM rose 26% to $4.0680 following upbeat results.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. OCUL climbed 22.2% to $9.19 after announcing a $325.0 million private placement.

Remitly Global, Inc. RELY shares gained 19.5% to $21.13 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. RILY climbed 19.3% to $18.13. B. Riley's board issued a statement regarding internal review.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. SMCI gained 19.2% to $875.07. Supermicro announced a proposed offering of $1.5 billion of convertible senior notes due 2029.

AlTi Global, Inc. ALTI jumped 18.6% to $6.90. AlTi Global announced a strategic investment of up to $450 million by Allianz X and Constellation Wealth Capital.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX gained 17.5% to $18.00 following strong sales results.

ACV Auctions Inc. ACVA rose 16.9% to $16.37 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and announced the settlement of its antitrust litigation related to the AutoIMS technology platform.

FTI Consulting, Inc. FCN climbed 15.5% to $219.72 following upbeat results.

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA gained 15.4% to $778.61 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong revenue guidance for the first quarter.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. OUT climbed 15.4% to $14.35 following upbeat results.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. LNTH gained 14.4% to $64.90 following strong results.

Indivior PLC INDV rose 13.3% to $19.83 following fourth-quarter results.

Installed Building Products, Inc. IBP gained 12.8% to $228.59 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and authorized a $300 million stock repurchase program.

ICON Public Limited Company ICLR rose 12.1% to $319.05 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued FY24 guidance.

Celestica Inc. CLS climbed 11.6% to $41.51.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD rose 11.6% to $183.27 in sympathy with NVIDIA, which reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued revenue guidance above estimates.

Quanta Services, Inc. PWR gained 11% to $234.42 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued guidance.

Synopsys, Inc. SNPS climbed 10.7% to $601.93 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and issued strong guidance.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. QTWO gained 9.5% to $45.82 following strong results.

Moderna, Inc. MRNA gained 9.5% to $95.93 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results.

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL rose 8.7% to $88.46.

Wingstop Inc. WING gained 8.4% to $336.34. Wingstop reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL surged 7.9% to $124.00 after the company raised its FY24 adjusted EPS guidance. Also, the company said demand and bookings has exceeded expectations.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. DOCN rose 6.8% to $38.29 following upbeat results.

