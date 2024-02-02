Why Skechers Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell during Friday’s session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.
Skechers said fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year to $1.96 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates of 54 cents per share.
Skechers shares fell 6.9% to $59.21 on Friday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares jumped 77.6% to $4.28. Intelligent Bio Solutions said it sees preliminary second-quarter revenue of $0.76 million.
- Minim, Inc. MINM shares rose 34.4% to $6.76 after gaining more than 22% on Thursday.
- Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares climbed 33% to $0.6802.
- Kopin Corporation KOPN jumped 30% to $2.4050.
- BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX rose 26.3% to $2.73.
- Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV MCAF gained 23% to $14.65.
- Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA gained 21.8% to $15.84. Tyra Biosciences announced a $200 million private placement financing.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 18.9% to $469.34 as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.
- CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG gained 18.2% to $4.6099 after dipping around 82% on Thursday.
- Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA gained 15.8% to $0.8697 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.
- Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK surged 14% to $879.03 after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.
- Trugolf, Inc. TRUG shares jumped 14% to $1.5150 after dipping 55% on Thursday.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 12.5% to $4.11.
- PropertyGuru Group Limited PGRU rose 11.6% to $3.57.
- NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 11.5% to $1.93.
- C3is Inc. CISS shares rose 9.6% to $0.1499. S.H.N. Financial recently reported a 9.1% stake in the company.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI gained 8.4% to $17.90. Applied Optoelectronics is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 22, 2024.
- Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares rose 6.2% to $169.20 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter.
- Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 5.9% to $81.25. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch maintained Shopify with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $90.
- The Clorox Company CLX shares gained 4.6% to $154.77 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Cingulate Inc. CING shares dipped 48.8% to $1.7206. Cingulate announced pricing of $7.5 million public offering of 3.750 million shares at $2.00 per share.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL fell 42.5% to $1.8068.
- Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dipped 37.5% to $2.10.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY fell 23.6% to $0.4659. Addvantage Technologies Group said company and subsidiaries ceased operations on Jan. 26, 2024.
- FibroBiologics, Inc. FBLG fell 23.2% to $13.63.
- GRI Bio, Inc. GRI fell 21% to $1.54 after the company announced pricing of $5.5 million public offering.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares fell 20.7% to $0.3116. AgriFORCE Growing Systems received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application 17/983,109 titled "Automated Growing Systems."
- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD fell 19.1% to $1.1404.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT declined 19% to $1.15.
- Gen Digital Inc. GEN fell 17.5% to $19.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS dipped 16.7% to $59.99. WNS said one of its top five customers by revenue contribution served termination notice on Jan. 31.
- Exponent, Inc. EXPO fell 15.7% to $75.77 following weak earnings.
- Hesai Group HSAI fell 14.2% to $3.45.
- Liberty Broadband Corporation LBRDA dipped 13% to $69.39.
- Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares declined 12.8% to $222.08 after the company reported second-quarter financial results.
- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR fell 12.6% to $333.95 following fourth-quarter results. The company missed EPS estimates and reported a loss of 62,000 residential Internet customers.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 12.4% to $0.7413. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 54% on Thursday after the company announced a private placement of up to roughly $45 million.
- Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 8.7% to $2.2620.
- Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH declined 7.6% to $29.91 following downbeat earnings.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares dipped 7.2% to $2.95. Revelation Biosciences shares fell around 64% on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a $6.2 million offering.
- Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB declined 5.2% to $80.42 following quarterly results.
- Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell 1.7% to $183.78. Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China.
