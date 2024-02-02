Why Skechers Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 7%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. SKX shares fell during Friday’s session after the company reported mixed fourth-quarter financial results.

Skechers said fourth-quarter revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year to $1.96 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 56 cents per share, which beat analyst estimates of 54 cents per share.

Skechers shares fell 6.9% to $59.21 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares jumped 77.6% to $4.28. Intelligent Bio Solutions said it sees preliminary second-quarter revenue of $0.76 million.

shares jumped 77.6% to $4.28. Intelligent Bio Solutions said it sees preliminary second-quarter revenue of $0.76 million. Minim, Inc. MINM shares rose 34.4% to $6.76 after gaining more than 22% on Thursday.

shares rose 34.4% to $6.76 after gaining more than 22% on Thursday. Remark Holdings, Inc. MARK shares climbed 33% to $0.6802.

shares climbed 33% to $0.6802. Kopin Corporation KOPN jumped 30% to $2.4050.

jumped 30% to $2.4050. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. BRTX rose 26.3% to $2.73.

rose 26.3% to $2.73. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV MCAF gained 23% to $14.65.

gained 23% to $14.65. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. TYRA gained 21.8% to $15.84. Tyra Biosciences announced a $200 million private placement financing.

gained 21.8% to $15.84. Tyra Biosciences announced a $200 million private placement financing. Meta Platforms, Inc. META rose 18.9% to $469.34 as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share.

rose 18.9% to $469.34 as the company reported upbeat fourth-quarter financial results and initiated a quarterly dividend of 50 cents per share. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited CCTG gained 18.2% to $4.6099 after dipping around 82% on Thursday.

gained 18.2% to $4.6099 after dipping around 82% on Thursday. Roma Green Finance Limited ROMA gained 15.8% to $0.8697 after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

gained 15.8% to $0.8697 after gaining around 5% on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK surged 14% to $879.03 after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

surged 14% to $879.03 after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. Trugolf, Inc. TRUG shares jumped 14% to $1.5150 after dipping 55% on Thursday.

shares jumped 14% to $1.5150 after dipping 55% on Thursday. Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU gained 12.5% to $4.11.

gained 12.5% to $4.11. PropertyGuru Group Limited PGRU rose 11.6% to $3.57.

rose 11.6% to $3.57. NuZee, Inc. NUZE gained 11.5% to $1.93.

gained 11.5% to $1.93. C3is Inc. CISS shares rose 9.6% to $0.1499. S.H.N. Financial recently reported a 9.1% stake in the company.

shares rose 9.6% to $0.1499. S.H.N. Financial recently reported a 9.1% stake in the company. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI gained 8.4% to $17.90. Applied Optoelectronics is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 22, 2024.

gained 8.4% to $17.90. Applied Optoelectronics is expected to release financial results for its fourth quarter on Feb. 22, 2024. Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares rose 6.2% to $169.20 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter.

shares rose 6.2% to $169.20 after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees first-quarter revenue to be between $138 billion and $143.5 billion versus estimates of $142.13 billion. Operating income is expected to be between $8 billion and $12 billion in the first quarter. Shopify Inc. SHOP rose 5.9% to $81.25. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch maintained Shopify with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $90.

rose 5.9% to $81.25. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch maintained Shopify with an Overweight and raised the price target from $70 to $90. The Clorox Company CLX shares gained 4.6% to $154.77 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised FY24 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.

Losers

Cingulate Inc. CING shares dipped 48.8% to $1.7206. Cingulate announced pricing of $7.5 million public offering of 3.750 million shares at $2.00 per share.

shares dipped 48.8% to $1.7206. Cingulate announced pricing of $7.5 million public offering of 3.750 million shares at $2.00 per share. MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL fell 42.5% to $1.8068.

fell 42.5% to $1.8068. Scienjoy Holding Corporation SJ dipped 37.5% to $2.10.

dipped 37.5% to $2.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. AEY fell 23.6% to $0.4659. Addvantage Technologies Group said company and subsidiaries ceased operations on Jan. 26, 2024.

fell 23.6% to $0.4659. Addvantage Technologies Group said company and subsidiaries ceased operations on Jan. 26, 2024. FibroBiologics, Inc. FBLG fell 23.2% to $13.63.

fell 23.2% to $13.63. GRI Bio, Inc. GRI fell 21% to $1.54 after the company announced pricing of $5.5 million public offering.

fell 21% to $1.54 after the company announced pricing of $5.5 million public offering. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI shares fell 20.7% to $0.3116. AgriFORCE Growing Systems received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application 17/983,109 titled "Automated Growing Systems."

shares fell 20.7% to $0.3116. AgriFORCE Growing Systems received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application 17/983,109 titled "Automated Growing Systems." Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD fell 19.1% to $1.1404.

fell 19.1% to $1.1404. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT declined 19% to $1.15.

declined 19% to $1.15. Gen Digital Inc. GEN fell 17.5% to $19.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.

fell 17.5% to $19.73 after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued FY24 adjusted EPS and FY24 revenue guidance below estimates. WNS (Holdings) Limited WNS dipped 16.7% to $59.99. WNS said one of its top five customers by revenue contribution served termination notice on Jan. 31.

dipped 16.7% to $59.99. WNS said one of its top five customers by revenue contribution served termination notice on Jan. 31. Exponent, Inc. EXPO fell 15.7% to $75.77 following weak earnings.

fell 15.7% to $75.77 following weak earnings. Hesai Group HSAI fell 14.2% to $3.45.

fell 14.2% to $3.45. Liberty Broadband Corporation LBRDA dipped 13% to $69.39.

dipped 13% to $69.39. Atlassian Corporation TEAM shares declined 12.8% to $222.08 after the company reported second-quarter financial results.

shares declined 12.8% to $222.08 after the company reported second-quarter financial results. Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR fell 12.6% to $333.95 following fourth-quarter results. The company missed EPS estimates and reported a loss of 62,000 residential Internet customers.

fell 12.6% to $333.95 following fourth-quarter results. The company missed EPS estimates and reported a loss of 62,000 residential Internet customers. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX shares fell 12.4% to $0.7413. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 54% on Thursday after the company announced a private placement of up to roughly $45 million.

shares fell 12.4% to $0.7413. Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 54% on Thursday after the company announced a private placement of up to roughly $45 million. Altice USA, Inc. ATUS fell 8.7% to $2.2620.

fell 8.7% to $2.2620. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH declined 7.6% to $29.91 following downbeat earnings.

declined 7.6% to $29.91 following downbeat earnings. Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB shares dipped 7.2% to $2.95. Revelation Biosciences shares fell around 64% on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a $6.2 million offering.

shares dipped 7.2% to $2.95. Revelation Biosciences shares fell around 64% on Thursday after the company announced the pricing of a $6.2 million offering. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. DLB declined 5.2% to $80.42 following quarterly results.

declined 5.2% to $80.42 following quarterly results. Apple Inc. AAPL shares fell 1.7% to $183.78. Apple reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for its first quarter. However, the company reported a revenue decline in China.

