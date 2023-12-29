Why Fisker Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company provided a December 2023 business update.

The company grew deliveries by over 300% from Q3 to Q4, and total deliveries are approximately 4,700, with the majority being Fisker Ocean One launch edition vehicles priced at $68,999. In 2023, Fisker produced 10,142 Fisker Oceans and delivered approximately 4,700 vehicles.

Fisker shares jumped 20.8% to $1.8250 on Friday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares climbed 132.6% to $4.8150.

shares climbed 132.6% to $4.8150. Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 73.4% to $8.36. Aditxt recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

shares climbed 73.4% to $8.36. Aditxt recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences, Inc. China Green Agriculture, Inc. CGA gained 68.3% to $3.1982. On Dec. 27, China Green Agriculture entered into a stock purchase agreement with Zhibiao Pan for the acquisition of all outstanding stock of Lonestar Dream for a total consideration of $49 million.

gained 68.3% to $3.1982. On Dec. 27, China Green Agriculture entered into a stock purchase agreement with Zhibiao Pan for the acquisition of all outstanding stock of Lonestar Dream for a total consideration of $49 million. Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 57% to $2.7802.

gained 57% to $2.7802. cbdMD, Inc. YCBD shares climbed 55.7% to $1.2299 after gaining 11% on Thursday.

shares climbed 55.7% to $1.2299 after gaining 11% on Thursday. Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL gained 40.8% to $245.00. The company recently received a letter from the Nasdaq indicating that a delisting action has been stayed.

gained 40.8% to $245.00. The company recently received a letter from the Nasdaq indicating that a delisting action has been stayed. SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. SYT rose 27.5% to $5.60. SYLA Technologies recently increased its FY23 guidance.

rose 27.5% to $5.60. SYLA Technologies recently increased its FY23 guidance. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP rose 17.8% to $0.3890. Titan Pharmaceuticals said its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

rose 17.8% to $0.3890. Titan Pharmaceuticals said its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT gained 14.7% to $2.33.

gained 14.7% to $2.33. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA rose 14% to $0.22 after gaining 7% on Thursday.

rose 14% to $0.22 after gaining 7% on Thursday. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 14% to $1.88.

gained 14% to $1.88. Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 12.1% to $11.79 after the company reached a Strategic Alliance and Share Purchase Agreement with Haier Group Corp for the sale of approximately a 20% equity stake in SRAAS in exchange for approximately $1.8 billion.

gained 12.1% to $11.79 after the company reached a Strategic Alliance and Share Purchase Agreement with Haier Group Corp for the sale of approximately a 20% equity stake in SRAAS in exchange for approximately $1.8 billion. PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 10.4% to $27.00.

rose 10.4% to $27.00. FLJ Group Limited FLJ gained 9.6% to $1.4801. FLJ Group completed $180 million cash purchase of Alpha Mind Technology and terminated equity acquisition agreement entered into with Lianlian Holdings Inc.

gained 9.6% to $1.4801. FLJ Group completed $180 million cash purchase of Alpha Mind Technology and terminated equity acquisition agreement entered into with Lianlian Holdings Inc. TAL Education Group TAL rose 9.3% to $12.89.

rose 9.3% to $12.89. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 9.1% to $0.3722.

gained 9.1% to $0.3722. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. GV shares climbed 7.5% to $0.2161.

shares climbed 7.5% to $0.2161. Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 7.3% to $9.35.

Losers

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited GMM shares fell 37.2% to $7.00. Global Mofy Metaverse announced a $10 million follow-on offering.

shares fell 37.2% to $7.00. Global Mofy Metaverse announced a $10 million follow-on offering. Ucommune International Ltd UK fell 26.1% to $3.85 after jumping over 71% on Thursday. Ucommune recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.

fell 26.1% to $3.85 after jumping over 71% on Thursday. Ucommune recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares fell 25.2% to $8.60. Sidus Space shares surged 163% on Thursday amid increased volatility after the company highlighted its 2023 achievements which it says have laid the groundwork for an anticipated launch in Q1 2024.

shares fell 25.2% to $8.60. Sidus Space shares surged 163% on Thursday amid increased volatility after the company highlighted its 2023 achievements which it says have laid the groundwork for an anticipated launch in Q1 2024. Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY fell 21.2% to $3.6999 after jumping 203% on Thursday.

fell 21.2% to $3.6999 after jumping 203% on Thursday.

shares fell 20.3% to $4.15 after jumping over 71% on Thursday. Ucommune recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement. Canaan Inc. CAN fell 20% to $2.24.

fell 20% to $2.24. BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI dipped 19.9% to $2.8820.

dipped 19.9% to $2.8820. Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO declined 19.8% to $3.1201 as the company announced pricing of $11 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

declined 19.8% to $3.1201 as the company announced pricing of $11 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 19.2% to $1.26. Enveric Biosciences recently announced it named EB-003 as its lead drug candidate from its next-generation EVM301 Series.

fell 19.2% to $1.26. Enveric Biosciences recently announced it named EB-003 as its lead drug candidate from its next-generation EVM301 Series. Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT fell 19.1% to $1.6575. Microbot Medical announced exercise of outstanding preferred investment options for $2.73 million in gross proceeds priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

fell 19.1% to $1.6575. Microbot Medical announced exercise of outstanding preferred investment options for $2.73 million in gross proceeds priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. MDRR declined 19.1% to $4.1188.

declined 19.1% to $4.1188. Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR fell 17.1% to $10.95.

fell 17.1% to $10.95. TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 16.3% to $2.5507.

fell 16.3% to $2.5507. Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares fell 16.2% to $5.03 after gaining 29% on Thursday. Bone Biologics' stock recently effected a 1-for-8 reverse-split on Dec. 20, and the company also announced the closing of a direct offering of 1,139,063 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.64 per share on Nov. 20.

shares fell 16.2% to $5.03 after gaining 29% on Thursday. Bone Biologics' stock recently effected a 1-for-8 reverse-split on Dec. 20, and the company also announced the closing of a direct offering of 1,139,063 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.64 per share on Nov. 20.

fell 15.7% to $8.28. Cingulate shares jumped 146% on Thursday after the company announced it received guidance from the FDA regarding its clinical program for CTx-1301. Banyan Acquisition Corporation BYN shares fell 15% to $11.00 after jumping 42% on Thursday.

shares fell 15% to $11.00 after jumping 42% on Thursday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI declined 14% to $18.84.

declined 14% to $18.84. Tellurian Inc. TELL declined 13.3% to $0.7621.

declined 13.3% to $0.7621. SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 12.7% to $1.51 after jumping over 100% on Thursday. Earlier in December, SenesTech announced substantial initial orders for its Evolve Soft Bait product which controls pests through a nontoxic method of fertility control. The company also announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control company based in Hong Kong.

shares fell 12.7% to $1.51 after jumping over 100% on Thursday. Earlier in December, SenesTech announced substantial initial orders for its Evolve Soft Bait product which controls pests through a nontoxic method of fertility control. The company also announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control company based in Hong Kong. DatChat, Inc. DATS fell 7.7% to $3.0365. On Dec. 27, 2023, Datchat filed a certificate of change in Nevada to increase its authorized common stock from 18 million to 180 million shares.

fell 7.7% to $3.0365. On Dec. 27, 2023, Datchat filed a certificate of change in Nevada to increase its authorized common stock from 18 million to 180 million shares. Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 7% to $2.1107.

fell 7% to $2.1107. flyExclusive Inc FLYX shares fell 6.6% to $6.40 after dipping over 42% on Thursday.

