Why Fisker Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of Fisker Inc. FSR rose sharply during Friday’s session after the company provided a December 2023 business update.
The company grew deliveries by over 300% from Q3 to Q4, and total deliveries are approximately 4,700, with the majority being Fisker Ocean One launch edition vehicles priced at $68,999. In 2023, Fisker produced 10,142 Fisker Oceans and delivered approximately 4,700 vehicles.
Fisker shares jumped 20.8% to $1.8250 on Friday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.
Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC shares climbed 132.6% to $4.8150.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX shares climbed 73.4% to $8.36. Aditxt recently entered into definitive agreement to acquire Evofem Biosciences, Inc.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. CGA gained 68.3% to $3.1982. On Dec. 27, China Green Agriculture entered into a stock purchase agreement with Zhibiao Pan for the acquisition of all outstanding stock of Lonestar Dream for a total consideration of $49 million.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. SNTG gained 57% to $2.7802.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD shares climbed 55.7% to $1.2299 after gaining 11% on Thursday.
- Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL gained 40.8% to $245.00. The company recently received a letter from the Nasdaq indicating that a delisting action has been stayed.
- SYLA Technologies Co., Ltd. SYT rose 27.5% to $5.60. SYLA Technologies recently increased its FY23 guidance.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TTNP rose 17.8% to $0.3890. Titan Pharmaceuticals said its Board of Directors has approved a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT gained 14.7% to $2.33.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA rose 14% to $0.22 after gaining 7% on Thursday.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU gained 14% to $1.88.
- Grifols, S.A. GRFS gained 12.1% to $11.79 after the company reached a Strategic Alliance and Share Purchase Agreement with Haier Group Corp for the sale of approximately a 20% equity stake in SRAAS in exchange for approximately $1.8 billion.
- PureTech Health plc PRTC rose 10.4% to $27.00.
- FLJ Group LimitedFLJ gained 9.6% to $1.4801. FLJ Group completed $180 million cash purchase of Alpha Mind Technology and terminated equity acquisition agreement entered into with Lianlian Holdings Inc.
- TAL Education Group TAL rose 9.3% to $12.89.
- Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited DXF gained 9.1% to $0.3722.
- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. GV shares climbed 7.5% to $0.2161.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND gained 7.3% to $9.35.
Losers
- Global Mofy Metaverse Limited GMM shares fell 37.2% to $7.00. Global Mofy Metaverse announced a $10 million follow-on offering.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK fell 26.1% to $3.85 after jumping over 71% on Thursday. Ucommune recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares fell 25.2% to $8.60. Sidus Space shares surged 163% on Thursday amid increased volatility after the company highlighted its 2023 achievements which it says have laid the groundwork for an anticipated launch in Q1 2024.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. NVFY fell 21.2% to $3.6999 after jumping 203% on Thursday.
- Ucommune International Ltd UK shares fell 20.3% to $4.15 after jumping over 71% on Thursday. Ucommune recently regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price requirement.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 20% to $2.24.
- BIO-key International, Inc. BKYI dipped 19.9% to $2.8820.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. FBIO declined 19.8% to $3.1201 as the company announced pricing of $11 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. ENVB fell 19.2% to $1.26. Enveric Biosciences recently announced it named EB-003 as its lead drug candidate from its next-generation EVM301 Series.
- Microbot Medical Inc. MBOT fell 19.1% to $1.6575. Microbot Medical announced exercise of outstanding preferred investment options for $2.73 million in gross proceeds priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. MDRR declined 19.1% to $4.1188.
- Bitdeer Technologies Group BTDR fell 17.1% to $10.95.
- TeraWulf Inc. WULF fell 16.3% to $2.5507.
- Bone Biologics Corporation BBLG shares fell 16.2% to $5.03 after gaining 29% on Thursday. Bone Biologics' stock recently effected a 1-for-8 reverse-split on Dec. 20, and the company also announced the closing of a direct offering of 1,139,063 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $0.64 per share on Nov. 20.
- Cingulate Inc. CING fell 15.7% to $8.28. Cingulate shares jumped 146% on Thursday after the company announced it received guidance from the FDA regarding its clinical program for CTx-1301.
- Banyan Acquisition Corporation BYN shares fell 15% to $11.00 after jumping 42% on Thursday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI declined 14% to $18.84.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL declined 13.3% to $0.7621.
- SenesTech, Inc. SNES shares fell 12.7% to $1.51 after jumping over 100% on Thursday. Earlier in December, SenesTech announced substantial initial orders for its Evolve Soft Bait product which controls pests through a nontoxic method of fertility control. The company also announced its entry into an exclusive distribution agreement with Fruit Tree Limited, a pest control company based in Hong Kong.
- DatChat, Inc. DATS fell 7.7% to $3.0365. On Dec. 27, 2023, Datchat filed a certificate of change in Nevada to increase its authorized common stock from 18 million to 180 million shares.
- Quantum-Si incorporated QSI fell 7% to $2.1107.
- flyExclusive Inc FLYX shares fell 6.6% to $6.40 after dipping over 42% on Thursday.
