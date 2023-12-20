Why Steelcase Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 13%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Steelcase Inc. SCS shares moved higher during Wednesday's session following quarterly results.

Steelcase posted upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company said it sees fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 19 cents to 23 cents per share on revenue of $765 million to $790 million.

Steelcase shares gained 12.7% to $14.31 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today's mid-day session.

Gainers

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. PRZO climbed 86.4% to $1.3050. ParaZero successfully completed its drone safety project with a Fortune 500 leading automotive manufacturer.

Polished.com Inc. POL shares climbed 77.3% to $1.8794. Jerald Hammann, a Polished.com shareholder, urged shareholders concerned about their investment in Polished.com to collaborate to increase the effectiveness of their actions.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. CDT gained 35% to $5.65.

gained 35% to $5.65. Applied UV, Inc. AUVI rose 29.5% to $2.38 after the company's recent announcement on successfully integrating its PURO and Airocide businesses into its Sterilumen subsidiary.

Aclarion, Inc. ACON shares rose 24.7% to $0.3650 after the company was granted U.S. patent #11844601 for "MR SPECTROSCOPY SYSTEM FOR DIAGNOSING PAINFUL AND NON-PAINFUL INTERVERTEBRAL DISCS (Severe Low Back Pain)."

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL gained 22.7% to $1.6197. RedHill and U.S. Army announced Opaganib and RHB-107 combinations with remdesivir show distinct synergistic effect against ebola.

Canaan Inc. CAN gained 20.8% to $2.6950.

Sphere 3D Corp. ANY rose 19.4% to $2.3300.

Asset Entities Inc. ASST shares gained 18% to $0.4599. Asset Entities recently announced the launch of Ternary V2, the next generation of Ternary's Stripe-verified digital community payment processing platform.

Applied UV, Inc. AUVI gained 17.4% to $2.1502 after jumping around 21% on Tuesday. Applied UV recently announced successful integration of its PURO UV disinfection and airocide food preservation units to optimize cost reduction and expand global growth opportunities.

Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR shares gained 17.3% to $1.9950. Beyond Air, Director Robert Carey, reported the purchase of 1.2 million shares at an average price of $1.635 per share in Form 4 filing on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO rose 15.1% to $5.54.

rose 15.1% to $5.54. MacroGenics, Inc. MGNX gained 12.7% to $10.41. Citigroup upgraded Macrogenics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $13.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO gained 12.5% to $1.89. Clear Channel Outdoor named David Sailer as Executive Vice President, CFO, effective as of March 1, 2024 and reaffirmed guidance for FY23.

Liquidia Corporation LQDA gained 11.5% to $8.79.

gained 11.5% to $8.79. Despegar.com, Corp. DESP jumped 11% to $10.10. B. Riley Securities maintained Despegar.com with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $15.

jumped 11% to $10.10. B. Riley Securities maintained Despegar.com with a Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $15. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. HIVE gained 9.9% to $4.2090. HIVE Digital recently announced a $25 million bought deal private placement of 5m special warrants at a price of $5/warrant financing.

DXC Technology Company DXC fell 9.2% to $22.73. DXC Technology named Raul Fernandez as interim President and CEO, succeeding Mike Salvino, effective immediately. The company reaffirmed its third-quarter guidance and FY24 free cash flow guidance of $800 million.

fell 9.2% to $22.73. DXC Technology named Raul Fernandez as interim President and CEO, succeeding Mike Salvino, effective immediately. The company reaffirmed its third-quarter guidance and FY24 free cash flow guidance of $800 million. The Toro Company TTC surged 8.2% to $96.54 after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.

Losers

Jin Medical International Ltd. ZJYL shares fell 46.4% to $61.00 after gaining around 12% on Tuesday. Last Thursday, before the market open, the company announced that it had signed a preliminary Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Jiangsu Zhongjin Kanglu Information Technology Co., Ltd.

Vast Renewables Limited VSTE fell 44.4% to $6.66 after dipping 14% on Tuesday.

fell 44.4% to $6.66 after dipping 14% on Tuesday. bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE shares dipped 44.2% to $1.3550 after the company announced pricing of a $125 million public offering of common stock.

shares dipped 44.2% to $1.3550 after the company announced pricing of a $125 million public offering of common stock. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI fell 31% to $0.2199. Harbor Custom Development recently announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing.

fell 31% to $0.2199. Harbor Custom Development recently announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing. KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares fell 29.1% to $0.2099 after the company reported pricing of $900,000 public offering of common stock.

shares fell 29.1% to $0.2099 after the company reported pricing of $900,000 public offering of common stock. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL fell 28.4% to $0.0146.

fell 28.4% to $0.0146. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. AGRI dipped 26.2% to $0.4274. Agriforce Growing Systems filed for offering of up to 8.72 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.

argenx SE ARGX shares fell 24.3% to $342.54 after the company disclosed topline results from the ADDRESS study evaluating efgartigimod subcutaneous in adults with pemphigus vulgaris and pemphigus foliaceus.

Nogin, Inc. NOGN fell 24% to $0.1230 after surging 42% on Tuesday.

Northann Corp. NCL tumbled 22.2% to $1.40.

Meiwu Technology Company Limited WNW dipped 21.6% to $2.1701.

dipped 21.6% to $2.1701. Know Labs, Inc. KNW fell 20% to $0.60 following fourth-quarter results.

fell 20% to $0.60 following fourth-quarter results. Fluence Energy, Inc. FLNC declined 17.9% to $22.34. Energy Storage News reported Fluence customer seeking refund for Diablo Bess Epc Contract, citing 'defects and chronic failures'.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. CRGX fell 11.4% to $18.16.

fell 11.4% to $18.16. Immunovant, Inc. IMVT shares fell 11.4% to $36.79.

shares fell 11.4% to $36.79. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. PBLA fell 10.7% to $1.4004 after jumping 55% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA approval of eflornithine, a drug they divested to US WorldMeds, for treating high-risk neuroblastoma patients who responded partially to prior therapies.

fell 10.7% to $1.4004 after jumping 55% on Tuesday. The company recently announced FDA approval of eflornithine, a drug they divested to US WorldMeds, for treating high-risk neuroblastoma patients who responded partially to prior therapies. FedEx Corporation FDX shares fell 10.5% to $250.60 after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook..

Diversified Energy Company PLC DEC declined 9.2% to $14.82.

MannKind Corporation MNKD fell 7.2% to $3.63.

fell 7.2% to $3.63. Aon plc AON fell 6.8% to $291.56 after the company announced it will acquire NFP.

