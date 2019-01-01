ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Know Labs
(AMEX:KNW)
$2.1001
-0.4299[-16.99%]
At close: Sep 16
Day Range2.03 - 3.1752 Wk Range- - -Open / Close3 / 2.1Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.10.7M / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.07

Know Labs Stock (AMEX:KNW), Quotes and News Summary

Know Labs Stock (AMEX: KNW)

Day Range2.03 - 3.1752 Wk Range- - -Open / Close3 / 2.1Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.10.7M / -Mkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.07
Know Labs Inc is focused on the development, marketing, and sales of proprietary technologies that are capable of uniquely identifying or authenticating almost any substance or material using electromagnetic energy to record, detect, and identify the unique signature of the substance or material known as Bio-RFID and ChromaID technologies. It is developing a wearable device that will measure blood glucose without fingersticks or micro needles.
Read More

Know Labs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Know Labs (KNW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Know Labs (AMEX: KNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Know Labs's (KNW) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Know Labs.

Q
What is the target price for Know Labs (KNW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Know Labs

Q
Current Stock Price for Know Labs (KNW)?
A

The stock price for Know Labs (AMEX: KNW) is $2.1001 last updated September 16, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does Know Labs (KNW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Know Labs.

Q
When is Know Labs (AMEX:KNW) reporting earnings?
A

Know Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Know Labs (KNW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Know Labs.

Q
What sector and industry does Know Labs (KNW) operate in?
A

Know Labs is in the Technology sector and Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. They are listed on the AMEX.