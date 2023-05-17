Why Doximity Shares Are Trading Lower By 8%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares climbed 86.2% to $4.32. Smart for Life announced Wednesday that it had executed a strategic agreement with CloudKitchens for rapid local delivery of its new line of innovative, proprietary, and healthy high-protein ice cream bars.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. MOTS gained 63.6% to $1.1781 after the company announced it completed the first clinical evaluation of the new Pure-Vu Gastro in upper gastrointestinal procedures to support FDA submission.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG shares surged 52.7% to $0.0581 after dropping around 15% on Tuesday. WeTrade Group recently received a notice of noncompliance from Nasdaq because it failed to timely file its 2022 annual report on form 10-K with the SEC.
- National Western Life Group, Inc. NWLI jumped 35% to $360.76. National Western Life Group reported exploration of strategic alternatives.
- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. EPOW shares gained 30.1% to $2.5113 after the company reported a sharp rise in sales for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2022.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL jumped 28.4% to $1.40.
- XBiotech Inc. XBIT shares gained 27.9% to $4.45. XBiotech commenced tender offer to purchase up to $80 million worth of its shares at price not greater than $4.00 nor less than $3.80 per share.
- Trinity Place Holdings Inc. TPHS jumped 27.2% to $0.6362.
- Netcapital Inc. NCPL gained 22.9% to $1.8550 after dropping over 9% on Tuesday.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE shares gained 22.7% to $0.64 after dropping 13% on Tuesday.
- Anghami Inc. ANGH jumped 20% to $1.4050. Anghami filed 2022 annual report with 37% revenue growth.
- Tingo Group, Inc. TIO jumped 17.7% to $4.51.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS rose 17.7% to $2.79. Corvus Pharmaceuticals will present new CPI-818 data at International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma on June 13-17.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE gained 16.2% to $1.58.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. MDVL surged 15.5% to $0.26.
- ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP gained 15.5% to $7.49. ProPetro plans $100 million share repurchase program.
- Triumph Group, Inc. TGI climbed 14.7% to $12.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- GD Culture Group Limited GDC gained 13.7% to $7.20. The company released its quarterly report in a Form10 filing.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ climbed 13.6% to $0.5348.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL gained 9.9% to $34.71 after the company released an investor update. The company said QTD deposit growth exceeded $2 billion as of May 12th.
- P3 Health Partners Inc. PIII gained 9% to $3.50.
- Top KingWin Ltd TCJH shares climbed 7.8% to $7.50 after gaining 9% on Tuesday.
- Comerica Incorporated CMA jumped 7.7% to $36.52. Shares of bank stocks traded higher after Western Alliance released an investor update showing QTD deposit growth exceeded $2 billion as of May 12th. This has helped ease some ongoing concerns over the financial sector.
- Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS gained 7.7% to $157.80 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
Losers
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO fell 33.3% to $ 0.1999 after the company reported pricing of $4.0 million registered direct offering.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ICPT shares fell 21.3% to $12.76 following a report suggesting FDA staff concluded Intercept Pharmaceuticals' OCA can cause significant drug-induced liver injury.
- ASP Isotopes Inc. ASPI dropped 18.4% to $0.3670.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. PBTS shares fell 16.4% to $0.0735 after climbing over 33% on Tuesday.
- Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. MIMO dropped 16% to $0.2865.
- EVgo, Inc. EVGO fell 14.8% to $4.8850 after the company announced an offering of Class A common stock.
- Agilysys, Inc. AGYS declined 14.6% to $66.11 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH dropped 12.1% to $0.58. 1847 recently reported a year-over-year increase in Q1 sales results.
- Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD fell 11.5% to $12.72 after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and issued FY24 revenue guidance below estimates.
- The Container Store Group, Inc. TCS shares dropped 11.5% to $2.3950. The Container Store Group reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL fell 11.4% to $1.13. MGO Global shares dropped 18% on Tuesday after posting a first-quarter loss.
- Kubient, Inc. KBNT dropped 11% to $0.4539.
- Shengfeng Development Limited SFWL dipped 10.6% to $6.52.
- Ardelyx, Inc. ARDX declined 10.3% to $3.9999. Ardelyx announced FDA acceptance and six-month review for resubmission of new drug application of XPHOZAH.
- Intapp, Inc. INTA dropped 10.1% to $39.63 after the company announced a proposed public offering of 2 million shares of common stock. Also, some stockholders intend to offer 4.25 million shares of the company's stock in the offering.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN dipped 10% to $28.05 after the company announced the pricing and upsize of a public offering of ordinary shares.
- Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG declined 8.3% to $5.44. Stronghold Digital Mining recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 8% to $31.18 after the company issued weak sales guidance.
- GSI Technology, Inc. GSIT shares dropped 6.3% to $4.06 after reporting a wider fourth-quarter loss.
- Hess Midstream LP HESM shares dropped 5.4% to $27.45 after the company reported pricing of secondary public offering of Class A shares.
- OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW shares declined 4.4% to $10.52 as the company reported pricing of secondary offering of common shares by selling shareholders.
Now Read This: Ethereum Dips Below $1,800; Pepe Becomes Top Loser
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.