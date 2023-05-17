Ethereum Dips Below $1,800; Pepe Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also traded lower, dropping below the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 1.4% at $26,685 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,793 on Wednesday.

Axie Infinity AXS/USD

Decentraland MANA/USD

XRP XRP/USD

Render Token RNDR/USD

The Sandbox SAND/USD

Pepe PEPE/USD

Kava KAVA/USD

Conflux CFX/USD

Sui SUI/USD

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $33.67

24-hour drop: 3.2%

