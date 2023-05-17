Ethereum Dips Below $1,800; Pepe Becomes Top Loser

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices falling below the key $27,000 level on Tuesday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also traded lower, dropping below the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Axie Infinity AXS/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.12 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 0.8%. BTC was trading lower by 1.4% at $26,685 while ETH fell by around 1.2% to $1,793 on Wednesday.
- Axie Infinity AXS/USD
- Decentraland MANA/USD
- XRP XRP/USD
- Render Token RNDR/USD
- The Sandbox SAND/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Kava KAVA/USD
- Conflux CFX/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $33.67
24-hour drop: 3.2%
Read This Next: Top 5 Real Estate Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In May
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.