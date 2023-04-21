Why SAP Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 6%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Mangoceuticals, Inc. MGRX shares jumped 207% to $2.84. The company announced Thursday, that it's featured on Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform.
- Asset Entities Inc. ASST gained 60% to $1.65.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. EYPT shares climbed 39.8% to $7.92 after Baird initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $33 price target.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH climbed 35.8% to $9.75 after the company announced a $50 million buyback program.
- Wang & Lee Group, Inc. WLGS gained 31.5% to $4.08 after dropping 38% on Thursday. WANG & LEE GROUP priced its initial public offering of 1,600,000 shares at a price of $5.00 per share.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL gained 24% to $1.18.
- Presto Automation Inc. PRST rose 21% to $3.2250.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN climbed 20.2% to $0.1022 after dropping around 6% on Thursday.
- The NFT Gaming Company, Inc. NFTG gained 18.8% to $1.26.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. ONTX surged 18.3% to $0.8399 after HC Wainwright upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $11 price target.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. BBBY rose 16.7% to $0.35. Bed Bath & Beyond is reportedly preparing for a bankruptcy filing within days.
- Broadwind, Inc. BWEN gained 15.8% to $5.35. Broadwind said it sees Q1 revenue of $48 million to $49 million.
- Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH surged 15.1% to $1.89 after declining around 13% on Thursday. Millennium Group International recently announced closing of initial public offering.
- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. ALXO gained 14% to $5.70.
- Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH jumped 13.5% to $5.79.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC gained 12.3% to $0.6401. SciSparc and Clearmind collaboration strengthened IP portfolio with patent application for the treatment of depression.
- CBL International Limited BANL rose 11.6% to $14.42.
- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA surged 11.6% to $5.05.
- EverCommerce Inc. EVCM gained 10.6% to $12.47 amid reports the company is working with an investment bank to explore a sale.
- MBIA Inc. MBI gained 9.8% to $10.98. Compass Point upgraded MBIA from Neutral to Buy and announced a $14 price target.
- XPO, Inc. XPO surged 9.6% to $44.73 after several analysts upgraded the stock. The company announced on Thursday the appointment of Dave Bates as chief operating officer.
- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. AZYO shares gained 6.6% to $1.77 after the company announced LeMaitre will become the exclusive distributor of Aziyo's cardiovascular patches in the United States.
- SAP SE SAP gained 5.9% to $134.39 after the company announced its Q1 results. SAP reported first-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 10% year-on-year to €7.44 billion.
Losers
- U Power Limited UCAR shares dropped 55% to $19.41 amid post-IPO volatility. U Power priced its 2,416,667 share IPO at $6 per share.
- Predictive Oncology Inc. POAI fell 29.3% to $0.1932. Predictive Oncology reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split, effective Apr. 24, 2023.
- Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU shares fell 28% to $0.27 after the company reported pricing of $10 million public offering.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 24.8% to $0.76. Aditxt shares jumped over 17% on Thursday as it expanded its portfolio to include innovative therapies for infectious diseases. Aditxt also reported a $1.9 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV dropped 21.5% to $0.7375.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP fell 19.5% to $4.96 after the company appointed Rick Rodgers as interim CEO and President.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. RCRT fell 18.5% to $0.2690. Recruiter.com shares gained 23% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Candidate Pitch, an AI web application.
- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. MOBQ dropped 17.7% to $0.1793. Mobility Technologies recently announced its AI-powered ad targeting technology.
- Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX fell 17.2% to $0.0389.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. SONN dropped 16.9% to $0.2536
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ASTI fell 16.6% to $0.29. Ascent Solar Technologies recently secured $9 million equity financing with Lucro Investments VCC.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR dropped 16% to $0.5059. Allarity Therapeutics recently announced pricing for its $7.5 million public offering.
- Nuburu, Inc. BURU fell 15.5% to $1.4708. NUBURU received patents for Blue Laser Welding and Multi-kilowatt Blue Lasers.
- Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. VINO declined 15.3% to $0.72.
- Asure Software, Inc. ASUR fell 15.3% to $14.13.
- Peakstone Realty Trust PKST dropped 15% to $31.26.
- mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD fell 14.4% to $0.3578.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CNSP fell 14.1% to $2.25.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF dropped 13.2% to $1.6412.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX dropped 12.6% to $0.41. Stryve Foods secured $4.1 million in funding to support growth.
- Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. SUNL fell 12.5% to $0.40 after jumping 41% on Thursday. Pagaya Technologies is said to weigh Sunlight Financial takeover, Bloomberg reported.
- W. R. Berkley Corporation WRB dropped 10.5% to $56.69 after the company reported mixed Q1 results.
- 374Water, Inc. SCWO fell 10.2% to $3.2850.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA fell 10.2% to $2.5698. Dermata Therapeutics, on Thursday, announced it received a response from the FDA regarding its Type C CMC meeting. The FDA's response stated that the company has provided documentation of its CMC procedures and controls sufficient to support the initiation of Phase 3 studies.
- Everbridge, Inc. EVBG fell 9.6% to $27.45 after Stephens & Co downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowered its price target from $41 to $34.
- PC Connection, Inc. CNXN dropped 8.3% to $39.15.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR fell 7.6% to $13.69.
- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. GBCI fell 7.3% to $35.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
