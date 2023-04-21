Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Render Token, Dogecoin Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices traded above the key $28,000 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, trading below the key $2,000 mark this morning.
Zilliqa ZIL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Render Token RNDR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by 2.2% at $28,210 while ETH fell by around 2.7% to $1,916 on Friday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Zilliqa ZIL/USD
Price: $0.03292
24-hour gain: 5.8%
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $36.33
24-hour gain: 4.8%
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
Price: $3.47
24-hour gain: 1%
- Toncoin TON/USD
Price: $2.28
24-hour gain: 0.7%
- BNB BNB/USD
Price: $327.32
24-hour gain: 0.6%
Losers
- Render Token RNDR/USD
Price: $1.80
24-hour drop: 13.3%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $5.71
24-hour drop: 8.5%
- Synthetix SNX/USD
Price: $2.67
24-hour drop: 8.5%
- Dogecoin DOGE/USD
Price: $0.08404
24-hour drop: 8.3%
- The Graph GRT/USD
Price: $0.1428
24-hour drop: 7.9%
