Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Render Token, Dogecoin Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 21, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices traded above the key $28,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, trading below the key $2,000 mark this morning.

Zilliqa ZIL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Render Token RNDR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by 2.2% at $28,210 while ETH fell by around 2.7% to $1,916 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.03292
24-hour gain: 5.8%

  • Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $36.33
24-hour gain: 4.8%

  • UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $3.47
24-hour gain: 1%

  • Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.28
24-hour gain: 0.7%

  • BNB BNB/USD

Price: $327.32
24-hour gain: 0.6%

Losers

  • Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.80
24-hour drop: 13.3%

  • Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.71
24-hour drop: 8.5%

  • Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.67
24-hour drop: 8.5%

  • Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.08404
24-hour drop: 8.3%

  • The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1428
24-hour drop: 7.9%

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoinCrypto MoversEthereum

