Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Losses; Render Token, Dogecoin Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, but the cryptocurrency prices traded above the key $28,000 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, trading below the key $2,000 mark this morning.

Zilliqa ZIL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Render Token RNDR/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.19 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 2%. BTC was trading lower by 2.2% at $28,210 while ETH fell by around 2.7% to $1,916 on Friday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Zilliqa ZIL/USD

Price: $0.03292

24-hour gain: 5.8%

Bitcoin SV BSV/USD

Price: $36.33

24-hour gain: 4.8%

UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD

Price: $3.47

24-hour gain: 1%

Toncoin TON/USD

Price: $2.28

24-hour gain: 0.7%

BNB BNB/USD

Price: $327.32

24-hour gain: 0.6%

Losers

Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.80

24-hour drop: 13.3%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.71

24-hour drop: 8.5%

Synthetix SNX/USD

Price: $2.67

24-hour drop: 8.5%

Dogecoin DOGE/USD

Price: $0.08404

24-hour drop: 8.3%

The Graph GRT/USD

Price: $0.1428

24-hour drop: 7.9%

