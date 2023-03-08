Why Miromatrix Medical Shares Are Trading Lower By 40%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Kimball International, Inc. KBAL shares jumped 84.9% to $12.40 after HNI Corporation announced it will acquire the company for $485 million.
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. FRTX rose 40.9% to $2.48 after the company announced, in its Phase 1 study, FRTX-02 was generally safe and well tolerated within the potential therapeutic dose range, meeting the study's primary objectives.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO gained 38% to $4.95 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY23 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Diversey Holdings, Ltd. DSEY gained 37.3% to $8.16 after the company announced it will be acquired by Solenis for $4.6 billion.
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL surged 37% to $4.15. Edible Garden announced Whole Foods Market plans to carry pulp line of gourmet sauces and chili-based products.
- ObsEva SA OBSV shares jumped 34.6% to $0.1885 after dropping 30% on Tuesday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN shares climbed 34.2% to $25.17 after the company reported mixed Q4 financial results and issued guidance.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST gained 27% to $6.03 after the company reported mixed full year 2022 financial results and issued full year 2023 revenue guidance above estimates.
- BEST Inc. BEST jumped 24.5% to $0.8098. BEST’s board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program, under which BEST may repurchase up to $20 million worth of its shares.
- Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. TMCI gained 20.8% to $24.44 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 financial results.
- SaverOne 2014 Ltd SVRE gained 19.5% to $1.65 after the company announced it has signed an agreement with Electra Afikim to install the SaverOne system across its entire fleet of public buses, amounting to approximately 1,200 vehicles.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL rose 18.9% to $1.7472 after posting better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO rose 18.8% to $3.60 after the company announced the FDA accepted its Biologics License Application resubmission for remestemcel-L in the treatment of children with steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease.
- Vertex, Inc. VERX gained 16.7% to $17.53 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Membership Collective Group Inc. MCG gained 16.6% to $7.30 after posting a profit for the fourth quarter.
- Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. GOL rose 13% to $2.96 after the company reported Q4 financial results.
- Rubicon Technologies, Inc. RBT jumped 11.9% to $1.22.
- OPKO Health, Inc. OPK gained 9.9% to $1.1650 after the company announced its ModeX Therapeutics entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Merck for the development of MDX-2201.
Losers
- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. INBS shares dipped 46.1% to $3.2314 after the company announced pricing of a $2.2 million public offering.
- Miromatrix Medical Inc. MIRO fell 39.9% to $1.4850 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering of common stock.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 28.8% to $0.3990. Troika Media Group shares dropped around 27% on Tuesday after the company reported 1H financial results.
- Emergência Participações S.A. AMBI dropped 27.4% to $9.76.
- United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI fell 25.9% to $30.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and cut FY23 EPS guidance.
- WW International, Inc. WW dipped 24.2% to $5.25. The company recently posted worse-than-expected Q4 earnings and issued soft Q1 guidance. The company also announced it will acquire Weekend Health, Inc. for a net purchase price of $106 million.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. SNCR fell 22.5% to $0.79 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS dipped 21.6% to $0.15.
- Midatech Pharma plc MTP dropped 19.4% to $0.3969.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited HCM fell 17.2% to $13.69. HUTCHMED (China) recently said FY22 sales results were higher year over year.
- Blue Star Foods Corp. BSFC fell 16.7% to $0.1745.
- Ellomay Capital Ltd. ELLO dipped 14.7% to $10.44.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 14.7% to $2.8415 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- Stitch Fix, Inc. SFIX shares dropped 12.4% to $4.3450. Stitch Fix reported weaker-than-expected Q2 sales. The company is estimating Q3 revenue to come in a range of $385 million to $395 million, which would be a decline of 22% to 20% year-over-year.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX shares fell 12.4% to $1.0601. Virax Biolabs shares gained 83% on Tuesday after the company announced an agreement for the distribution of an Avian Influenza A Virus real-time PCR test kit to the European market..
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA fell 12% to $0.2287 after jumping over 32% on Tuesday.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. NINE dropped 11.7% to $9.19 following Q4 results.
- Bionomics Limited BNOX fell 10.9% to $3.86 after surging 20% on Tuesday.
- Full House Resorts, Inc. FLL dropped 10.2% to $8.92 following Q4 results.
- HNI Corporation HNI fell 9.4% to $27.11 after the company announced it will acquire Kimball International.
- Anghami Inc. ANGH fell 9.1% to $2.09. Anghami recently reported a 35.6% revenue growth in preliminary unaudited 2022 results.
- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS shares fell 7.7% to $24.52 after the company reported pricing of secondary offering of 24,501,650 shares of Class A common stock at a price of $24.70 per share by selling stockholders.
- Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI fell 7.3% to $0.62 after gaining more than 28% on Tuesday.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH shares dropped 7% to $1.2001 after jumping over 43% on Tuesday.
