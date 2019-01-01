Ellomay Capital Ltd is focused on the utility sector. It is an Israeli public company, which focuses its business in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company's operating segment includes Photovoltaic power plants (PV Plants); Dorad Energy Ltd. (Dorad); Groen Gas Goor B.V. and Pumped storage hydro power plant (Manara). It generates maximum revenue from the Dorad segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the Netherlands.