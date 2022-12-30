Why Silo Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 64%? Here Are 46 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares jumped 121% to $0.4428 after the company requested to withdraw its registration on Form S-1 and said it does not intend to pursue the contemplated public offering.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI shares jumped 80.1% to $5.80. Palisade Bio announced $2.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO gained 63.7% to $5.60 after the company announced study results of SPU-21 for arthritis. The company said SPU-21 is effective in controlling arthritis progression.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares gained 42.8% to $5.84. F-Star Therapeutics shares traded lower on Thursday after the Committee on Foreign Investment issued an interim order preventing the closing of the pending merger with Invox Pharma.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA jumped 38% to $33.65. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA acceptance of an IND application for its KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect.
- Charah Solutions, Inc. CHRA gained 37.6% to $5.57. Charah Solutions reported receipt of notification letter from NYSE.
- Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK gained 33% to $3.4686.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY jumped 27.3% to $1.77.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR jumped 26.7% to $0.3679.
- Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited CCM gained 23.8% to $1.6599.
- Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO surged 23.6% to $0.69.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR gained 23% to $1.4450.
- Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. FREQ jumped 22.5% to $3.97.
- Journey Medical Corporation DERM surged 22% to $1.77. Journey Medical recently announced PK comparability data of DFD-29 and key updates on the progress of its pivotal, Phase 3 study of DFD-29 for papulopustular rosacea in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SLRX gained 21% to $1.3988.
- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. PTIX gained 20% to $0.42.
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM rose 19.8% to $0.8195 after gaining around 16% on Thursday. Tuesday Morning recently announced it will voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Capital Market.
- ECARX Holdings Inc. ECX gained 17.8% to $8.00.
- BitNile Holdings, Inc. NILE surged 17.5% to $0.1175. BitNile Holdings, Inc. reported Ault Alpha has purchased 50m shares of the company's common stock.
- Histogen Inc. HSTO gained 17.5% to $0.94.
- Sesen Bio, Inc. SESN shares rose 16.8% to $0.59 after the company and Carisma Therapeutics announced an increased special dividend of $70 million, or $0.34 per share, in connection with the pending merger.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation SRRK gained 15.8% to $9.35.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC rose 15.3% to $0.6012.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR rose 13.5% to $0.5676 after dropping around 8% on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Getaround with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $1.5.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS gained 12.9% to $3.3758. NaaS Technology appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023.
- EZGO Technologies Ltd. EZGO surged 12% to $0.58.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB gained 11.8% to $0.2025.
- The Lion Electric Company LEV gained 11.5% to $2.31.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV shares rose 11.1% to $0.3629. Lightning eMotors recently received continued listing standards notice from NYSE.
- Kineta, Inc. KA gained 9.8% to $6.71.
- Shaw Communications Inc. SJR rose 9.3% to $28.91 following the decision summary by the Competition Tribunal allowing the proposed acquisition of Freedom Mobile by Videotron, and the subsequent combination of Rogers and Shaw to proceed.
- Blink Charging Co. BLNK gained 9.1% to $11.12.
- Rogers Communications Inc. RCI surged 5.6% to $47.61.
Losers
- Futu Holdings Limited FUTU fell 24.8% to $44.27. Tencent Holding backed Chinese online broker Futu Holdings unexpectedly deferred its Hong Kong listing less than a day before its anticipated debut on December 30.
- UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR shares dipped 24% to $3.63 after the China Securities Regulatory Commission reported the companies have conducted illegal securities business.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX dropped 22% to $3.1189.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. HOTH fell 19% to $8.69 after the company announced a $10 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Shineco, Inc. SISI dropped 17.4% to $1.85.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS fell 17.2% to $6.36. Reshape Lifesciences recently announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Secoo Holding Limited SECO dropped 11.7% to $1.88.
- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. RNAZ dropped 11.3% to $0.5058. TransCode Therapeutics recently announced it received written authorization from the FDA that it may proceed with its First-in-Human Phase 0 clinical trial.
- Drive Shack Inc. DS dropped 10.2% to $0.1870. Drive Shack recently announced the intention to voluntarily delist and deregister its securities.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. AXDX dipped 9.9% to $0.5665.
- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. UNCY dropped 9.8% to $0.4990. Unicycive recently announced termination of 'at-the-market' offering of shares of common stock.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY shares fell 8.9% to $0.1753 after declining around 20% on Thursday. Rubius Therapeutics, last month, initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives and plans to engage an investment bank to act as a strategic advisor for this process.
- Quotient Limited QTNT fell 6.5% to $0.3460 after jumping 54% on Thursday.
Also Check This Out $2.5 Million Bet On CrowdStrike Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.