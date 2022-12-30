$2.5 Million Bet On CrowdStrike Holdings? Check Out These 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Universal Technical Institute

The Trade: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI Director Adam Gray acquired a total of 165,020 shares an average price of $6.41. To acquire these shares, it cost around $1.06 million.

Universal Technical recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. What Universal Technical Institute Does: Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution.

ChargePoint Holdings

The Trade: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. CHPT 10% owner Wil Vanloh Jr acquired a total of 1,436,377 shares at an average price of $8.28. To acquire these shares, it cost around $11.9 million.

Piper Sandler recently maintained ChargePoint with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $13. What ChargePoint Does: ChargePoint designs, develops, and markets networked electric vehicle charging system infrastructure and cloud-based services that enable consumers to locate, reserve, and authenticate EV charging.

Coinbase Global

The Trade: Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN Director Tobias Lutke bought a total of 11,332 shares at an average price of $32.58. To acquire these shares, it cost around $369.2 thousand.

Barclays recently maintained Coinbase Global with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $44 to $37. What Coinbase Global Does: Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.

CrowdStrike Holdings